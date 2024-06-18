 Pune Police Announce Recruitment Drive for 202 Police Constable Driver Vacancies, Click Here To Know More
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Police Announce Recruitment Drive for 202 Police Constable Driver Vacancies, Click Here To Know More

Pune Police Announce Recruitment Drive for 202 Police Constable Driver Vacancies, Click Here To Know More

As part of the requirements, candidates must bring two sets of photocopies of their application form, along with all necessary documents and five recent photographs.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Pune Police Announce Recruitment Drive for 202 Police Constable Driver Vacancies, Click Here To Know More |

The Pune City Police Commissioner has announced the commencement of recruitment for 202 vacancies in the Police Constable Driver Cadre, starting from June 19, 2024, at the Police Headquarters in Shivajinagar, Pune.

Candidates are required to attend the recruitment process on the specific date allocated to them, as mentioned on the admit cards issued online. It has been emphasised that failure to appear on the designated date will result in candidates forfeiting their opportunity, without exception.

Read Also
Pune Dams at Critical Low as Monsoon Fails to Deliver; Sharad Pawar Seeks Meeting With Shinde To...
article-image

As part of the requirements, candidates must bring two sets of photocopies of their application form, along with all necessary documents and five recent photographs.

The recruitment process is assured to be conducted transparently, and candidates are cautioned against falling victim to fraudulent promises of securing a position. They are encouraged to report any such incidents to vigilance officers, with assurances that appropriate legal actions will be taken against offenders.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Heavy Vehicles On City Roads Under Scrutiny After 5 Deaths in June

Pune: Heavy Vehicles On City Roads Under Scrutiny After 5 Deaths in June

Pune Shocker: Father Repeatedly Rapes Daughter, Threatens To Kill Her And Mother If She Speaks Out

Pune Shocker: Father Repeatedly Rapes Daughter, Threatens To Kill Her And Mother If She Speaks Out

Pune Police Announce Recruitment Drive for 202 Police Constable Driver Vacancies, Click Here To Know...

Pune Police Announce Recruitment Drive for 202 Police Constable Driver Vacancies, Click Here To Know...

Pune: Contaminated Water Sparks Health Concerns In Pashan, Residents' Pleas Ignored By PMC

Pune: Contaminated Water Sparks Health Concerns In Pashan, Residents' Pleas Ignored By PMC

Class 11 Admission: FYJC Merit List Released For Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Click Here To Know More

Class 11 Admission: FYJC Merit List Released For Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Click Here To Know More