Pune Police Announce Recruitment Drive for 202 Police Constable Driver Vacancies, Click Here To Know More

The Pune City Police Commissioner has announced the commencement of recruitment for 202 vacancies in the Police Constable Driver Cadre, starting from June 19, 2024, at the Police Headquarters in Shivajinagar, Pune.

Candidates are required to attend the recruitment process on the specific date allocated to them, as mentioned on the admit cards issued online. It has been emphasised that failure to appear on the designated date will result in candidates forfeiting their opportunity, without exception.

As part of the requirements, candidates must bring two sets of photocopies of their application form, along with all necessary documents and five recent photographs.

The recruitment process is assured to be conducted transparently, and candidates are cautioned against falling victim to fraudulent promises of securing a position. They are encouraged to report any such incidents to vigilance officers, with assurances that appropriate legal actions will be taken against offenders.