SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 Final Answer Key Out At ssc.nic.in, Direct Link Here | SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) today, September 29. Those candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination 2023 can download the answer key from the official site at at ssc.nic.in.

Direct link to download SSC CGL Tier I answer key

SSC has already declared the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL), 2023 (Tier-I) result on September 19.

The official notification reads, "The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 29.09.2023 (16: 00 Hours) to 13.10.2023(16: 00 Hours)."

Additionally, the Commission's website, https://ssc.nic.in, carried the marks of qualified and unqualified candidates on September 29, 2023. From September 29, 2023, at 16:00, to October 13, 2023, at 16:00, candidates may also check their individual scores on the Commission's website by checking in with their registered ID and password.

Steps to download SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 final answer:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) and Marks”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the answer key link mentioned on the pdf.

Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)