 Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Starts Today At uhsrugcounselling.com; Here's How To Apply
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 of Haryana NEET UG 2025 counselling has started today, September 11, at uhsrugcounselling.com. Eligible candidates, including fresh registrants and those seeking seat upgrades, can apply till September 14. Provisional allotment will be released on September 16, followed by fee payment, document verification, and final admission by September 24.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

Haryana NEET UG 2025 counselling second round begins today, September 11. It is being conducted by Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR), Rohtak, which has also released a tentative calendar for MBBS and BDS admission in the state.

This second round of counselling will decide admissions to government, government-aided, and private dental and medical colleges, as well as private and minority universities like SGT University (Gurugram), Maharishi Markendeshwar University (Ambala), and Al-Falah University (Faridabad).

Who is Eligible in Round 2?

Round 2 participation is not restricted to fresh applicants. Those already registered who did not get a seat in Round 1, those who got an allotment but failed to join, and those who want an upgrade from their current seat can all reapply. Crucially, new preferences and choice filling are compulsory for all, irrespective of Round 1 participation.

Important Dates and Process

Registration, filling up of details, fee payment, choice filling and locking will be available from September 11 to September 14 (upto 11:59 PM). Provisional seat allotment will be made available on September 16, and grievance redressal if necessary. Students who are allotted seats need to pay the tuition fee online from September 16 to September 20 (upto 5 PM).

Physical documents verification is arranged from September 21 to September 23, and on completion of physical verification, provisional admission letters can be downloaded from September 21 to September 24. The last date of joining the institute allotted is September 24 (upto 5 PM).

article-image

Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- uhsrugcounselling.com

Step 2: Click on the link 'Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling' on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the application form with the required details

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Note: Download the Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

