 J&K: Schools Closed Till September 14, Internet Suspended In Doda Following MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJ&K: Schools Closed Till September 14, Internet Suspended In Doda Following MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention

J&K: Schools Closed Till September 14, Internet Suspended In Doda Following MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention

On the fourth day of MLA Doda Mehraj Malik’s detention under the Public Safety Act, authorities on Thursday closed schools in the district till September 14 & suspended the Internet services in the district. Normal life in Doda was adversely affected on Thursday as the authorities ordered the closure of schools in the district & suspension of Internet services to maintain peace and tranquillity.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
J&K: Schools Closed Till September 14, Internet Suspended In Doda Following MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention | Image: Canva

Jammu: On the fourth day of MLA Doda Mehraj Malik’s detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA), authorities on Thursday closed schools in the district till September 14 and suspended the Internet services in the district.

Normal life in Doda was adversely affected on Thursday as the authorities ordered the closure of schools in the district and suspension of Internet services to maintain peace and tranquillity.

Read Also
Fact Check: Did Dhaka University Students Demand Hijab For Females On Campus? Here's The Truth Of...
article-image
Read Also
AISA-SFI Alliance Announces Joint Panel For Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections
article-image

Police and CRPF were deployed in strength in areas affected by protests in Doda district following the arrest of the MLA under the PSA.

The Act empowers the authorities to detain a person without judicial intervention for a period of two years.

FPJ Shorts
‘I Must Have Done A Lot Of Good Karmas…’: Kartik Aaryan’s Deaf & Mute Fan Travels From Varasani To Meet Him; Actor Pens Heartfelt Note – Watch Video
‘I Must Have Done A Lot Of Good Karmas…’: Kartik Aaryan’s Deaf & Mute Fan Travels From Varasani To Meet Him; Actor Pens Heartfelt Note – Watch Video
VIDEO: 'Over 25,000 Mumbai Buildings Without OC To Be Regularised Under New Policy,' Says Minister Ashish Shelar
VIDEO: 'Over 25,000 Mumbai Buildings Without OC To Be Regularised Under New Policy,' Says Minister Ashish Shelar
US Foot Fetishist Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting 69-Year-Old Lady At Nursing Home, Pressed His Genitals Against Her Feet; Now Faces 99 Years In Jail
US Foot Fetishist Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting 69-Year-Old Lady At Nursing Home, Pressed His Genitals Against Her Feet; Now Faces 99 Years In Jail
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Karnataka Govt Over Shivajinagar Metro Renaming, Calls It 'Insult To Shivaji Maharaj'
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Karnataka Govt Over Shivajinagar Metro Renaming, Calls It 'Insult To Shivaji Maharaj'

District Magistrate Doda had ordered the detention of Mehraj Malik under the PSA as the DM said his arrest was essential to maintain order in the district.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former CM Mehbooba Mufti, chief of People’s Conference (PC) Sajad Lone, Congress and other political leaders except the BJP have condemned the detention of the MLA.

Read Also
Viral Video: Techie Shows The Reality Of Returning To Indian Office Life After Sweden
article-image

Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, met the father of Mehraj Malik and said that issues concerning the MLA could be resolved in the Legislative Assembly and condemned the PSA detention of the MLA, under the PSA, holding that this would undermine democracy.

The district magistrate of Doda informed the Assembly Speaker about the MLA’s detention as per the laid-down procedure.

A statement issued by the Speaker’s office said the communication was received from the concerned DM as per the procedure, and it does not mean that the Speaker had approved the detention.

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called on Mehraj Malik’s father, assuring him they would fight the legal battle for the MLA’s release.

The father of Mehraj Malik has said that his son was innocent, and PSA was used against him to restrain him from raising public issues.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi HC Sounds Alarm Over Rising Student Suicides, Calls For Robust Anti-Ragging System

Delhi HC Sounds Alarm Over Rising Student Suicides, Calls For Robust Anti-Ragging System

JPSC JET 2025 Notification Out: Applications Begin On September 16 At jpsc.gov.in; Know Eligibility...

JPSC JET 2025 Notification Out: Applications Begin On September 16 At jpsc.gov.in; Know Eligibility...

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Lauds State's Student Retention Under BJD Regime

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Lauds State's Student Retention Under BJD Regime

Assam: Over 17,000 Students Sing Bhupen Hazarika's Iconic Song 'Manuhe Manuher Babe', Enter India...

Assam: Over 17,000 Students Sing Bhupen Hazarika's Iconic Song 'Manuhe Manuher Babe', Enter India...

J&K: Schools Closed Till September 14, Internet Suspended In Doda Following MLA Mehraj Malik's...

J&K: Schools Closed Till September 14, Internet Suspended In Doda Following MLA Mehraj Malik's...