 AISA-SFI Alliance Announces Joint Panel For Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAISA-SFI Alliance Announces Joint Panel For Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections

AISA-SFI Alliance Announces Joint Panel For Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections

According to an official statement, the left leaning All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) has named Anjali a student at the Indraprastha College for Women as the presidential candidate.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
AISA-SFI Alliance Announces Joint Panel For Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections | File Image

New Delhi: The AISA-SFI alliance on Thursday announced their joint panel for the September 18 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls.

According to an official statement, the left leaning All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) has named Anjali a student at the Indraprastha College for Women as the presidential candidate.

About The Candidates

Anjali, who has from Bihar has been active in campus movements, including those related to women's safety and hostel issues.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 11, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 11, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Over 1,500 Posts Ends Tomorrow; Check Details Here
UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Over 1,500 Posts Ends Tomorrow; Check Details Here
SEBI Board Likely To Discuss IPO Norms, Investor Rules On September 12
SEBI Board Likely To Discuss IPO Norms, Investor Rules On September 12
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 11, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 11, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sandpiper Sambad Night Thursday Weekly Draw
Read Also
Fact Check: Did Dhaka University Students Demand Hijab For Females On Campus? Here's The Truth Of...
article-image

The alliance further said Sohan Kumar, a student of MA Buddhist Studies from Zakir Hussain Delhi College will contest the polls for the vice-president's position, it added.

He has been raising issues related to student amenities and metro concessions, the statement said.

Abhinandana Pratyashi, a third-year Sociology student at Hindu College and the first tribal woman candidate from the Northeast to contest DUSU polls will run for the secretary's post, it added.

Abhishek Kumar, hailing from Bihar's Munger and currently studying in Delhi, will contest for the joint secretary position.

Read Also
Viral Video: Techie Shows The Reality Of Returning To Indian Office Life After Sweden
article-image

The SFI-AISA said the panel represents "an alternative voice" in DU politics against what it called "money and muscle power" in campus elections. The SFI is affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) while AISA is affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.

The DUSU elections for the 2025-26 academic session will be held on September 18, with counting the next day.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Over 1,500 Posts Ends Tomorrow; Check...

UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Over 1,500 Posts Ends Tomorrow; Check...

'3 Years, No Recruitment': TET 2022 Pass-Outs Protest Outside West Bengal Assembly, Demand Jobs

'3 Years, No Recruitment': TET 2022 Pass-Outs Protest Outside West Bengal Assembly, Demand Jobs

AP ICET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Out Today; Here’s What Candidates Should Know

AP ICET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Out Today; Here’s What Candidates Should Know

AISA-SFI Alliance Announces Joint Panel For Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections

AISA-SFI Alliance Announces Joint Panel For Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections

Fact Check: Did Dhaka University Students Demand Hijab For Females On Campus? Here's The Truth Of...

Fact Check: Did Dhaka University Students Demand Hijab For Females On Campus? Here's The Truth Of...