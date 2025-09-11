AISA-SFI Alliance Announces Joint Panel For Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections | File Image

New Delhi: The AISA-SFI alliance on Thursday announced their joint panel for the September 18 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls.

According to an official statement, the left leaning All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) has named Anjali a student at the Indraprastha College for Women as the presidential candidate.

About The Candidates

Anjali, who has from Bihar has been active in campus movements, including those related to women's safety and hostel issues.

The alliance further said Sohan Kumar, a student of MA Buddhist Studies from Zakir Hussain Delhi College will contest the polls for the vice-president's position, it added.

He has been raising issues related to student amenities and metro concessions, the statement said.

Abhinandana Pratyashi, a third-year Sociology student at Hindu College and the first tribal woman candidate from the Northeast to contest DUSU polls will run for the secretary's post, it added.

Abhishek Kumar, hailing from Bihar's Munger and currently studying in Delhi, will contest for the joint secretary position.

The SFI-AISA said the panel represents "an alternative voice" in DU politics against what it called "money and muscle power" in campus elections. The SFI is affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) while AISA is affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.

The DUSU elections for the 2025-26 academic session will be held on September 18, with counting the next day.

