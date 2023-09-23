SSC MTS Admit Card 2023 For PET, PST Out|Direct Link To Download

SSC MTS Admit Cards 2023 For PET, PST Out | Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the call letters for the multi-tasking (non-technical) staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam 2023 for PET and PST. The candidates who have been shortlisted for the physical exam round can download their call letters from the official regional websites of SSC.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 25 and September 28, 2023. Applicants can download now before any delays from the official website, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

Direct link to download

SSC MTS admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notifciation link that reads, 'SSC MTS admit card 2023 for PET/PST'

It will take you to the login window where you need to enter the required details and click on it

SSC MTS admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download SSC MTS admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

