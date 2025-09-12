SSC CGL Tier 1 2025 Begins For Over 28 Lakh Candidates; Chairman Shares Key Message

SSC CGL Tier 1 2025 Exam | Image: Canva

SSC CGL Tier 1 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday began the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 nationwide with more than 28 lakh candidates to appear at 260 centres spread across 129 cities from September 12 to 26.

Chairman Extends Best Wishes

SSC Chairman Gopalakrishnan S extended his wishes to aspirants, terming the CGL as "one of the most prestigious recruitment processes in the country" which offers youth a chance to serve nation building.

Exam Conduct on Laptops in Kolkata

For the first time, SSC has launched laptop-based tests at a few centres in Kolkata as part of efforts to increase flexibility. The move is likely to open the doors for conducting Tier-II exams in one shift from later this year.

Assuring Fair and Secure Exams

The Commission has assured candidates with large arrangements for conducting a fair, transparent, and secure examination. Gopalakrishnan asked candidates to literally follow the guidelines on their admit cards and at centers, and warned that any malpractice or impersonation would draw strict action.

Handling Technical Issues

Aspirants were told not to panic during any technical snags, with SSC assuring them for a prompt switching of the system so that no time is lost from the exam. Staff representatives will be available at all centres to rectify problems.

Aspirants' Feedback Portal

In another move, SSC has introduced an aspirants' feedback portal on its website ssc.gov.in through which candidates can feed their experience of the examination directly to the Commission.

The SSC CGL test is conducted every year to select candidates for Group B and C positions in different Central Government ministries and departments.