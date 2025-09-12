Lodha Foundation Partners With IISER Pune To Launch Fully Funded STEM Programs For Classes 6–12 Students

The Lodha Foundation has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune to introduce a multi-year initiative for the identification and development of talented students in India. The program, being presented under the Lodha Genius brand, will offer after-school and residential education to students from grade 6 through grade 12.

The collaboration begins with the launch of “Science Circles”, a two-year weekend program hosted at the IISER Pune campus. Students selected for the first year will develop critical thinking and scientific inquiry skills. In the second year, the top 50 participants will take part in faculty-guided research projects, attend conferences, and work on independent research initiatives.

As the programme grows, it will also include summer and winter resident sessions for deserving students from all over India. These two- to four-week courses will provide interdisciplinary STEM education, experience with state-of-the-art research facilities, and mentorship by IISER Pune faculty.

What students will be offered

• Two-year weekend “Science Circles” at IISER Pune to strengthen inquiry and critical thinking.

• In the second year, top 50 students will work on faculty-guided research projects, present at conferences, and design independent research projects.

• Residential summer and winter programs (2–4 weeks) offering interdisciplinary STEM courses for selected students across India.

• Hands-on learning opportunities with focus on creativity-driven education and early research exposure.

• Mentorship from IISER Pune faculty and access to research labs and resources.

• A fully funded program by Lodha Foundation covering all expenses.

Program Details

• Application start date: September 12, 2025

• Application end date: September 26, 2025

• Selection test date: October 4, 2025

• Eligibility: Students in grades 6–9 from Pune

• First science circle session: October 11, 2025

. Last session for the academic year: April 30, 2026

The initiative is backed by a $2.5 billion (₹20,000 crore) endowment, donated by the promoters of Lodha Developers Ltd, who contributed one-fifth of their company stake to the foundation.

“Mensa states that 2–4% of the population is gifted. At Lodha Foundation, we aim to identify and nurture these geniuses who will one day contribute to India’s global leadership. This collaboration with IISER Pune brings us closer to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” said Abhishek Lodha, Trustee, Lodha Foundation.

Highlighting the program’s scope, Mahika Shishodia, Deputy Program Director – Genius Development at Lodha Foundation, noted, “Our aim is to provide a rich nurturing journey with exposure to top institutions, highly qualified mentors, and character-building opportunities. Over 1,000 students will benefit from this fully funded program in the coming years.”

Prof. Sunil Bhagwat, Director of IISER Pune, added, “We are delighted to partner with Lodha Foundation on this initiative. Through this programme, we hope to foster curiosity, creativity, and responsibility in the next generation of scientists and innovators.”