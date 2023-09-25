SSC CGL Result 2023 Not Fair, Candidates Demands Revised Result; Here's Why

(Represetational image)

Candidates who took the SSC CGL Tier I Examination 2023 are seeking that the results be reevaluated, accusing the Commission of decreasing the number of candidates who advanced to the next stage despite an increase in the number of vacancies this year.

The Staff Selection Commission held the CGL Tier-I test at various locations across India from July 14 to July 27, 2023. The results were announced on September 20, indicating that 81,752 candidates were chosen for the Tier-II test, which will take held on October 25, 26, and 27, 2023.

SSC CGL applicants went to social media platforms, primarily X (previously known as Twitter), to express their dissatisfaction. They claim that the Tier II examination qualification rate this year is significantly lower than in prior years.

#SSC_CGL_2023_REVISED_RESULT of candidates qualify in tier 1 must not be random multiple depending on the mood of SSC, it must be fixed and 8.5 times is too low, infact lowest in SSC exams till date Please understand the plight of students@DoPTGoI @8PMnoCM @GaganPratapMath pic.twitter.com/HUFfwTIgXZ — Ranjit kr. Ravi (@i_mRanjitKrRavi) September 23, 2023

Staff Selection Commission should have been consistent with the number of candidates selected. Many candidates are brilliant they just didn't think that the cut-off for a stage, qualifying in nature, would spike up like this. @DoPTGoI @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/zoKLFJ6rHY — Satyam Katiyar (@satyam_live) September 23, 2023

The SSC CGL Tier I results dispute has ignited a heated debate among applicants, who have urged the Commission to reevaluate its decision and ensure justice in the selection process.

