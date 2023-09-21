SSC GD 2023 Scorecard Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC GD 2023 Scorecard Out | Representational Pic

The Staff Selection Commission has released SSC GD 2023 final marks yesterday, September 20. Those candidates who appeared in the SSC GD 2023 exam can check their scores through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC declared the final result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination 2022 on August 20, 2023. Now, the final marks of the candidates who took the exam are uploaded on the official portal. Candidates can check their scorecard by simply logging in with their registration number and password. Also, candidates must note that the marks will be available on the official website till October 04.

Candidates can access their marks by logging via 'Registration Number' and 'Password' on the Result/Marks link available on the candidates' dashboard.

The exam for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau was conducted by the SSC from January 10 to February 13, 2023.

Exam result date:

The result was declared on April 08, 2023. A total of 3,70,998 candidates made it to the round off Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST).

SSC GD Constable PET/PST result

The results for the SSC GD Constable PET/PST were out on June 30, 2023. A total of 93,228 candidates proceed to the final phase. The final phase included Document Verification (DV) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted the DV/DME and Review Medical Examination (RME) processes from July 17 to August 07, 2023

SSC GD Constable examination 2023 results were declared on August 20. Out of the 49,590 vacancies available, 5,117 female candidates and approximately 42,000 male candidates successfully secured their positions.

Steps to download SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2023:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Candidate login' option.

Then enter your registration number and password.

The SSC GD final scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

