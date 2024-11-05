SSC CGL Results To Be Out Soon; Check At ssc.gov.in

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to announce the results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam soon. Once the results are made available, candidates can access them by visiting the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, and entering their roll numbers as mentioned on their admit cards. However, the Commission has yet to confirm the precise date and time for the release of the results.

Tier 1 SSC CGL dates

The Tier 1 SSC CGL exam was held from September 9 to September 26, and the provisional answer keys were published on October 4. Candidates were given the opportunity to challenge the tentative answer keys until October 8.

Steps to look at SSC CGL Tier 1 results

To check your SSC CGL results, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, locate the "Results" tab in the top menu or the "Latest News" section. Click on it to view the list of recent result announcements.

3. Look for the link labeled "SSC CGL Result 2024" or a similar title based on the exam year. Click on the link to open the result page.

4. The result will usually be available in PDF format. Download the result PDF file for the respective tier (Tier 1, Tier 2, etc.).

5. Open the downloaded PDF and search for your roll number using the "Ctrl + F" function (Windows) or "Command + F" (Mac). If your roll number appears, you have qualified.

6. The result PDF may also include further instructions regarding the next stages of the selection process, such as document verification, interviews, or skill tests.

7. If necessary, take a printout of your result for future reference, especially for upcoming stages in the recruitment process.

By following these steps, you can easily check your SSC CGL exam results and stay updated on the next steps in the selection process.