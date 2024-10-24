SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024 To Be OUT SOON, Check Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024 | SSC Website

The results of the SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 exam will be shortly announced on the official website. The candidates are eagerly awaiting even though the commission has not yet announced the exact date for their announcement. Candidates can view their scorecards at ssc.gov.in, the official website.

A total of 17727 qualified applicants will be hired for a variety of Group B and Group C positions with the Indian government through this recruiting campaign.



How to check?



-Go to ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website.

-Select the link that says "Result." 'Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Exam' should be clicked.

-The names and roll numbers of the successful applicants will appear in a PDF file in front of you.

-Verify your roll number and name.

-Save the PDF to your computer for later use.

Minimum qualifying marks

The examination's minimum qualifying marks have been set at 30% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates, and 20% for all other categories. This recruiting campaign seeks to fill a total of 17,727 Group 'B' and Group 'C' positions in various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations of the Government of India, as well as several Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, and Tribunals.

From September 9 to September 26, 2024, the Combined Graduate Level test was administered at several locations around the nation. The multiple-choice, objective-style questions on the Tier-I exam evaluated applicants in four main domains: English comprehension, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, and general intelligence and reasoning.