SSC CGL 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Important Instructions Here

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2024 tier 1 admit card has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Regionally-specific SSC CGL Tier 1 admit cards have been distributed. The SSC CGL 2024 admit cards have been released for all areas, with the exception of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttarakhand, according to the official website.



Applicants can now download their admit card from the official regional websites for SSC CGL 2024 after completing the application procedure. The official URLs for each region can be accessed by candidates by going to ssc.gov.in, the SSC's main website.

How to download?

Applicants may utilise their registration number, roll number, or name to download the SSC CGL 2024 admit card and to verify the progress of their application. To download their admit card, they must input their birthdate and other necessary information.



-Go to ssc.gov.in, the official SSC website, by opening your browser.

-Locate and select the "Admit Card" tab or link on the homepage.

-From the list provided, select the link corresponding to your SSC regional website.

-Select the Admit Card URL. Locate and click on the SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 link once you're on the regional SSC page.

-In the required boxes, provide your date of birth or registration number and password.

-Your SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 will show up on the screen after you log in.

-For your device to save the admit card, click the "Download" button.

-Print several copies of the admit card for your records, and bring them with you to the testing location.

The candidate's name, father's name, roll number, address, date of birth, caste category, exam date, exam centre address, and reporting time are all included on the SSC CGL 2024 admit card.

At the exam site, candidates should bring their SSC CGL 2024 admit card, a photo, and an original form of government identification, such as a driver's license, PAN card, Aadhar card, or voter ID.