Bihar SSC Releases Admit Cards for Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains Exam 2024; Download Here!

BSSC |

The admit cards for the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak (Assistant Urdu Translator) Mains exam 2024 have been released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC). The candidates who are eligible to appear for the examination can view and download their admit card from the BSSC's official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

"Commission's necessary information vide memorandum no. 2472/A, dated 02.08.2024 and memorandum no. 2593/A, dated 12.08.2024 12, 2024, via V. No. 01/19, online for the main examination for other 291 successful candidates for the post of Assistant Urdu Translator. Applications were received from 03.08.2024 to 20.08.2024," read the official notice.

The recruitment exam is being conducted in order to fill a total of 1294 posts. The Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak main exam will be held on August 29, 2024. The direct link to download the admit card is available here.

"All the candidates who have submitted online applications for the said examination are informed that the admit card of the main examination scheduled in two shifts on 29.08.2024 and important instructions for the candidates will be available on the Commission's website, https://bssc.bihar.gov," it added.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: You will find the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: You will now see your admit card

Step 5: Check the details and make a note

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Information on the candidate's admit card includes name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, location of the examination center, instructions for the day of the test, date, and time.

"It has to be kept in mind that the print of the admit card should be absolutely clear, i.e., the print copy should not be faint. Candidates are directed to carefully read the important instructions displayed on the website of the Commission and follow them in letter and spirit. Candidates will continue to visit the Commission's website, https://bssc.bihar.gov.in for updated information," the notification mentioned further.

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.