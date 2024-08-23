UP Police Constable Re-Exam 2024 Today: Important Instructions For Candidates

Official Website

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will begin the UP Police Constable recruitment exam 2024 today to fill a total of 60,244 male and female police constable vacancies in the UP Police Department. Applicants must bring the UP Police Constable admit card 2024, which can be downloaded from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, to the exam centre.

The UP Police constable written exam for the posts of Reserve Civil Police will be held in two shifts on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31. The board has informed candidates that the exam day guidelines are included in the UP Police Constable admit card.

The recruitment exam was originally scheduled for February 17 and 18 but was postponed due to allegations of a paper leak. The UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed the recruitment board to hold the exam within 6 months.

The written exam will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates are allowed to wear powered glasses and religious identity symbols like Mangal Sutra during the written examination, as per the UP Police constable exam dress code rule.

Here are some important points and guidelines issued by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board for the UP Police Constable exam:

- Candidates should arrive at the exam center 2 hours before the exam.

- The entry gates will be closed 30 minutes before the exam starts.

- Candidates must bring the UP Police Constable admit card 2024 and a photo identity card.

- Valid photo IDs include an e-Aadhaar card, driver's license, passport, and any government-approved ID.

- Black and blue ballpoint pens are the only ones permitted for use.

- Prohibited items inside the exam hall include text material, plastic pouches, calculators, credit or debit cards, pen drives, Bluetooth devices, log tables/electronic pens, scanners, digital pens, electronic gadgets including mobile phones, and Bluetooth devices.

- The candidature of those found using unfair means to clear the exam will be cancelled.

- Candidates are advised not to bring wallets, purses, sunglasses, or wear jewellery, but powered glasses and religious identity symbols like Mangal Sutra are allowed.