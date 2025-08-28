 SSC Releases CHT Final Result 2024 Paper 2 Marks At ssc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the CHT Final Result 2024 Paper 2 marks on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can log in with their registered ID and password to download scorecards until September 12, 2025.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
SSC CHT Final Result 2024 Paper 2 Marks: The SSC CHT Final Result 2024 paper 2 marks have been made public by the Staff Selection Commission. On the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in, candidates who took the Combined Hindi Translators Examination in 2024 can view their Paper 2 results.

SSC CHT Final Result 2024 Paper 2 Marks: Official notice

According to the official announcement, candidates can get their individual scores on the Commission's website between August 27 and September 12, 2025, by logging in with their registered ID and password. The applicants can print their scorecard or marks because they won't be available after the time limit mentioned above.

SSC CHT Final Result 2024 Paper 2 Marks: Important dates

The date of the Paper 2 exam was March 29, 2025. The result was made public on July 25, 2025.

SSC CHT Exam 2025: 437 Hindi Translator Vacancies Announced At ssc.gov.in; Check Details Here
SSC CHT Final Result 2024 Paper 2 Marks: Steps to check the result

The procedures listed below can be used by applicants to view their final result scores:

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the login link.

Step 3: Click submit after entering your login information.

Step 4: Your grades will be shown after you're finished.

Step 5: Download the page and review the marks.

Step 6: Save a physical copy in case you need it later.

Candidates can visit the SSC's official website for additional relevant information.

