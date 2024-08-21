UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: 48 Lakh Aspirants To Compete For 60,244 Posts In Retest

UP Police Constable 2024 |

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is prepared to conduct the re-test for the Police Constable Recruitment examination 2024, commencing on August 23. This examination aims to fill approximately 60,244 posts and will be taken by nearly 48 lakh aspirants.

The examination schedule spans August 23-25 and 30-31, with two shifts per day, accommodating around 5 lakh candidates in each shift. A gap in the examination dates has been intentionally included to accommodate the Janmashtami festival.

The selection process for eligible candidates encompasses a written examination, physical test, document verification, and medical examination. Candidates who successfully pass the written examination will be invited to participate in further recruitment processes.

To facilitate candidates, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation is offering free bus services. Candidates wishing to utilize this service must present their admit cards to the bus conductor. Additionally, candidates traveling by bus are required to download two extra copies of their admit card, one for travel to the examination center and another for return travel.

Exam cancelled due to paper leak

The initial examination, held on February 17 and 18, was cancelled due to paper leaks. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the cancellation, ensuring a fresh examination would be conducted within six months, maintaining transparency. Approximately 1,174 examination centers have been established across 67 districts, with ADMs and ASPs serving as nodal heads for the re-test commencing August 23.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of maintaining examination sanctity, stating, "There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who compromise the hard work of youngsters will face strict action under any circumstances."

Over 240 individuals were arrested and detained across Uttar Pradesh for allegedly employing or planning to use unfair means in the recruitment examination. The initial examination, held in February, saw participation from over 48 lakh aspirants, including nearly 16 lakh women, across 2,835 centers in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.