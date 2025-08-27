Uttar Pradesh News: Integral University CSE Students Launch ‘To the Horizon’ Magazine And Fifth Departmental Newsletter

Integral University CSE students launch their new magazine ‘To the Horizon’ and fifth departmental newsletter, showcasing creative talents | File Photo

Lucknow: Students from the B.Tech Computer Science Engineering (CSE) department at Integral University have successfully launched the first edition of their new magazine, 'To the Horizon,' and the fifth edition of their departmental newsletter. The initiative showcases the students' talents and capabilities in diverse, non-technical fields.

Wide Array of Topics Covered

Breaking from the typical engineering publication, 'To the Horizon' features a wide array of articles on topics ranging from science and technology to politics and lifestyle.

This creative endeavor highlights the student's holistic development and broad interests, proving their skills extend far beyond computer programming.

Launch Ceremony Attended by University Dignitaries

The launch ceremony was a significant event, attended by key university dignitaries. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Javed Musarrat, DSW Prof. Monowar Alam Khalid, and Dean of Engineering Dr. Sunil Kumar were all present to support and celebrate the students' achievement.