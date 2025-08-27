 Uttar Pradesh News: Integral University CSE Students Launch ‘To the Horizon’ Magazine And Fifth Departmental Newsletter
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh News: Integral University CSE Students Launch ‘To the Horizon’ Magazine And Fifth Departmental Newsletter

Uttar Pradesh News: Integral University CSE Students Launch ‘To the Horizon’ Magazine And Fifth Departmental Newsletter

Students from the B.Tech Computer Science Engineering (CSE) department at Integral University have successfully launched the first edition of their new magazine, 'To the Horizon,' and the fifth edition of their departmental newsletter. The initiative showcases the students' talents and capabilities in diverse, non-technical fields.

UP State BureauUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 05:07 AM IST
article-image
Integral University CSE students launch their new magazine ‘To the Horizon’ and fifth departmental newsletter, showcasing creative talents | File Photo

Lucknow: Students from the B.Tech Computer Science Engineering (CSE) department at Integral University have successfully launched the first edition of their new magazine, 'To the Horizon,' and the fifth edition of their departmental newsletter. The initiative showcases the students' talents and capabilities in diverse, non-technical fields.

Wide Array of Topics Covered

Breaking from the typical engineering publication, 'To the Horizon' features a wide array of articles on topics ranging from science and technology to politics and lifestyle.

This creative endeavor highlights the student's holistic development and broad interests, proving their skills extend far beyond computer programming.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Integral University CSE Students Launch ‘To the Horizon’ Magazine And Fifth Departmental Newsletter
Uttar Pradesh News: Integral University CSE Students Launch ‘To the Horizon’ Magazine And Fifth Departmental Newsletter
Mumbai Legal News: Centre Appoints 14 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay High Court
Mumbai Legal News: Centre Appoints 14 Advocates As Additional Judges Of Bombay High Court
Bombay HC Dismisses PILs, Clears Adani Group For 28-Acre Bandra Reclamation Project
Bombay HC Dismisses PILs, Clears Adani Group For 28-Acre Bandra Reclamation Project
Mumbai News: BMC Continues Crackdown On Pigeon Feeding Amid Court-Ordered Public Consultation
Mumbai News: BMC Continues Crackdown On Pigeon Feeding Amid Court-Ordered Public Consultation

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Drinking Water Pipelines Laid Through Sewer Chambers, Negligence Exposed In...
article-image

Launch Ceremony Attended by University Dignitaries

The launch ceremony was a significant event, attended by key university dignitaries. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Javed Musarrat, DSW Prof. Monowar Alam Khalid, and Dean of Engineering Dr. Sunil Kumar were all present to support and celebrate the students' achievement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Integral University CSE Students Launch ‘To the Horizon’ Magazine And Fifth...

Uttar Pradesh News: Integral University CSE Students Launch ‘To the Horizon’ Magazine And Fifth...

IIT Delhi Launches Online PG Diploma In EV Technology To Boost Green Mobility Goals; Know...

IIT Delhi Launches Online PG Diploma In EV Technology To Boost Green Mobility Goals; Know...

UK Government Opens Applications For Commonwealth Shared Scholarships 2025; Check Eligibility,...

UK Government Opens Applications For Commonwealth Shared Scholarships 2025; Check Eligibility,...

MPESB Excise Constable Exam 2025 Postponed; Details Here

MPESB Excise Constable Exam 2025 Postponed; Details Here

23-Year-Old B. Tech Student Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Gurugram's BML Munjal...

23-Year-Old B. Tech Student Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Gurugram's BML Munjal...