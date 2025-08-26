Uttar Pradesh News: Drinking Water Pipelines Laid Through Sewer Chambers, Negligence Exposed In Lucknow

According to Srivastava, PSS Dhaniram, an official in the department, admitted over the phone that pipelines were incorrectly laid at several locations. |

Lucknow: A shocking case of negligence by the Waterworks Department has surfaced in Lucknow. In Zone-7, officials have been accused of colluding with contractors and laying drinking water pipelines directly through sewer chambers without proper testing. The matter was exposed by former BJP corporator Dilip Srivastava, who warned that this could endanger the health of thousands of residents.

Pipelines from Sewer Chambers

Srivastava presented evidence and photographs showing that near Guddu’s residence in a narrow lane of Indira Nagar’s Maithilisharan Gupt ward, pipelines have been placed under sewer chambers. In several areas, water supply lines have been laid right next to sewer lines, violating basic safety norms.

Complaint to Chief Minister

The former corporator has written to the Chief Minister, Mayor, Municipal Commissioner and General Manager of the Water Supply Department, demanding an impartial inquiry. He cautioned that if corrective action is not taken immediately, residents of Ghazipur and Bastauli villages may be forced to drink contaminated water, risking the outbreak of serious diseases.

Officials Acknowledge Lapses

According to Srivastava, PSS Dhaniram, an official in the department, admitted over the phone that pipelines were incorrectly laid at several locations. Despite this acknowledgement, the pipelines running through sewer chambers have not been removed. He further alleged that similar work is still underway in Bastauli village.

Srivastava also alleged that the department is deliberately replacing functional overhead tanks to benefit contractors financially. He urged the Chief Minister to take strict action against the officials and contractors responsible.

The incident has not only exposed a grave administrative lapse but has also raised serious concerns about the safety and reliability of Lucknow’s drinking water supply system.