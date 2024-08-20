UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Released; Check Details Here | Official Website

On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 5 pm the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) released the admit cards for the UP Police Constable Exam 2024. Candidates who successfully registered for the exam can download their UP Police Constable admit card by going to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

How to download?



-Visit either ctcp24.com/uppbpbcst23/index.aspx to access the official UPPBPB website.

-On the main page, click the link for the Constable Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2024.

-After a new page loads, select "Candidate Login."

-Put in your login information: Date of Birth and Registration Number (DoB)

-Press the "Submit" button.

-Your screen will display the admit card; review all the information.

-Get the exam admit card by downloading it and printing it out.



To enter the examination room, candidates must present their admit card and a valid ID. Applicants are advised that they will not be permitted to take the exam if they do not have an admission card.

If applicants are having trouble downloading their admission cards, they can call the helpdesk at 8867786192 or 9773790762 for assistance.

UP Police Constable Exam 2024

August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 of 2024 are set aside for the UP Police Constable examination, which will take place at 67 locations throughout the state. Two shifts will be used to administer the exam: the first will run from 10 a.m. to noon and the second from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The UP Constable written test will consist of 150 questions in total. Each question will carry two points. The exam will have a total of 300 marks. The UP Police recruitment paper will be divided into four categories: general Hindi, general knowledge, mental ability/intelligence/reasoning, and a numerical and mental ability test.