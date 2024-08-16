School Girl Dresses Up As Veer Savarkar On I-Day, Video Goes Viral

School Girl Dresses Up As Veer Savarkar Goes Viral | Instagram

A video of a school girl and internet personality named Amaira Pai Kakode dressed up as freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, for Independence Day has gone viral on social media. It shows trying to stage herself as Veer Savarkar on camera. As she geared up to enact the late Hindu nationalist, she also chanted slogans like "Vande Mataram" and "Jai Hind." This video of the young girl wearing a costume to resemble Savarkar and uttering dialogues like him as caught the attention of Instagram users and gone viral.

Young girl dresses up as freedom fighter

Amaira was seen saluting and saying "Namaskar" as the video opened. Soon, she smiled at the camera and started speaking a few words resonating with the personality she chose to enact like. She wore a white t-shirt, a black overcoat, and the iconic Savarkar hat and spectacles to her fancy dress event where she introduced herself to the audience as "Mera naam hai Veer Savarkar." She took enough pauses to recollect and remembers her talk points, however, her look dominated her oratory skills.

The young content creator's Instagram account is handled by her parents who dropped this video online on Independence Day. They captioned the post by saying, "Dressed up as Swatantraya VEER SAWARKAR a renowned Indian freedom fighter for this Independence Day." They also thanked actor Randeep Hooda, who recently released his film of Savarkar and wrote, "Thank you for telling us the real story through your movie."

Video hits thousands of views

The video of this girl dressed up as the freedom fighter is going viral on the social media platform. Being uploaded online on August 15, it has already gathered more than 72,000 views on the platform and even a couple of comments where netizens praised Amaira's performance. Heart and fire emojis surfaced in the comments section.