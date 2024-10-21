 SSC CGL Result 2024 For Tier I To Be Announced Soon; Check At ssc.gov.in
Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Representative Image | Representative Image

The results of the SSC CGL 2024 Tier I exam will be announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) soon on their official website. Aspirants can check the results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2024 Tier I at ssc.gov.in.

The Combined Graduate Level examination was conducted from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various centers across the country. The Tier-I exam consisted of multiple-choice, objective-type questions that assessed candidates in four key areas: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section comprised 25 questions, with a total of 50 marks allocated for the exam. Notably, all questions, with the exception of those in English Comprehension, were presented in both English and Hindi.

The provisional answer key was made available on October 4, 2024. An objection window for candidates to raise concerns regarding the answer key was open from October 3 to October 8, 2024.

Minimum qualifying marks

The minimum qualifying marks for the examination have been established as follows: 30% for unreserved candidates, 25% for candidates belonging to the OBC and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and 20% for all other categories. This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 17,727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ positions across various Ministries, Departments, and Organizations of the Government of India, as well as within several Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, and Tribunals.

Here’s a quick guide to check your SSC CGL results:

Visit the Official Website at ssc.gov.in

Click on the “Results” tab

Find and click the link for SSC CGL results

Open the result PDF file

Search your roll number or name using Ctrl + F

Check if you have qualified

Optionally, you can also print the result for your records

