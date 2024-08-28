SSC CGL 2024: Region Wise Tier 1 Admit Card Out, Check HERE

SSC Website

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the North East and Northern Region Admit Card for Paper 1 of the CGL Exam on August 29. The SSC CGL Tier I exam will be held in multiple locations throughout states from September 9 to September 26, 2024.



The official SSC regional website is where candidates who applied for the SSC CGL Exam under these regions may now download their admission cards.

As of right now, aspirants have received their SSC CGL admit cards in the following regions: Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka-Kelkar, Northeast, Central, Eastern, Western, Southern, and North West.

How to download?

-Visit ssc.gov.in, the official website of the SSC.

-Choose the admission card tab.

-Choose the relevant link to the regional or sub-regional SSC website.

-Click the SSC CGL admission card link.

-Fill out the required information on the login screen.

-Print your SSC CGL admission card for future reference.



When taking the exam, candidates need to bring a printed copy of their SSC CGL admit card, two passport-sized pictures, and one photo establishing their identification.

SSC CGL Exam 2024



For 17,727 available slots, the SSC CGL 2024 Tier I test is set to take place from September 9 to September 26. There will be four shifts for the exam.9 AM to 10 AM is the first shift, 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM is the second shift, 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM is the third shift, and 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM is the exam shift.

During the exam, candidates will be assessed on a wide range of subjects, including as general awareness, quantitative aptitude, English comprehension, and general intellect and reasoning. Each segment will consist of 25 questions, for a total of 100 Multiple Choice questions. The test will be of both Hindi and English Objective Type, with the exception of the English comprehension section. Candidates will deduct 0.50 points for each incorrect answer.