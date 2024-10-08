SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024: Objection Window To End Today

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024 | SSC

The SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 objection window for Tier I will end today, October 8, 2024, according to the Staff Selection Commission. Applicants who sat the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024 can view the preliminary answer key and submit challenges at the commission's official website, ssc.nic.in. The objection-raising link will be live until six o'clock today. Through the recruiting drive, the SSC hopes to fill about 17727 posts.

The objection window was extended since the system was taking longer to reply due to excessive server traffic. To ensure that all candidates have a fair and equal chance, the objection window has been extended.

How to raise objection?



-Go to ssc.gov.in to see the official SSC website.

-After clicking on the login link, enter the required login credentials.

-Once finished, the answer key will show.

Examine the answer key and choose the question for which you want to raise a complaint.

-Next, upload the files.

-After paying the Rs 100 processing charge, click Submit.

-When finished, click "Submit" to download the page.



Following submission of each task, SSC will evaluate it and generate the final SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key for 2024. SSC will use the final answer key to generate and disseminate the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result for 2024.



SSC CGL 2024 Exam



The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to 26, 2024. After clearing the Tier 1 exam, students will be eligible to take the Tier 2 examination.