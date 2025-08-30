CM Revanth Reddy Makes Facial Recognition Mandatory For Students, Teachers In Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials in the state education department to implement the mandated facial recognition system for students, teaching staff, and other professionals in all schools and colleges. | X

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials in the state education department to implement the mandated facial recognition system for students, teaching staff, and other professionals in all schools and colleges. The CM emphasised that facial recognition will enhance attendance and address shortcomings in professional educational institutions.

At a high-level review of the Education department at the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre) on Friday, the Chief Minister pointed out that other departments were constructing additional rooms, kitchens, toilets, and guardhouses for the Education department, which is not conducive to developing the education sector. The CM asserted that the quality standards of the structures, construction supervision, funding and accountability should be monitored by a single department.

To ensure the constructions are being monitored by a single institution, CM Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to take up the construction of all educational institutions under the Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (EWIDC), which is already supervising the construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools. Required engineers and other staff will be seconded from other departments to the corporation.

Reviewing the status of the payment of the bills, the CM instructed the officials to clear the pending mid-day meals bills through the green channel and instructed that there should be no delay.

The pending bills related to sanitation work in schools under Amma Adarsha Schools should also be cleared immediately. The officials were ordered to expedite the construction of toilets in women's colleges and girls' schools and establish container kitchens equipped with solar panels for cooking.

Reiterating that the state government accorded top priority to sports, CM Revanth Reddy said that the Physical Education Teachers (PETs) should be recruited on a contract basis if necessary. The appointment of female counsellors to counsel girls in welfare Gurukul schools on various issues was discussed in the meeting.

CM Revanth Reddy said that the expenditure incurred on the education sector should be considered as an investment rather than spending. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has already appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ensure that loans taken for the development of the education sector, including Young India Integrated Residential Schools, should be excluded from the FRBM limits, the CM said.

Since more than 90 per cent of students studying in government educational institutions are from BC, SC, ST, and minority communities, the CM ordered officials to prepare a report detailing those who have studied in government educational institutions over the last 10 years.

Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Minister's Special Secretary B. Ajith Reddy, Chief Minister's OSD Vemulu Srinivasulu, Principal Secretary to the Education Department Yogita Rana, Higher Education Board Chairman Professor Balakishta Reddy, Technical Education Department Commissioner Sridevasena, School Education Department Director Naveen Nicholas and others participated in the review.

