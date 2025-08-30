ICAR UG, PG Counselling 2025 Expected To Begin From This Date; Delay Sparks Concern Among Students

ICAR Counselling 2025 | Image: Official Website

ICAR Counselling 2025 Dates: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is expected to start its online counselling for undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD admissions from September 2, 2025, according to media reports. The process follows almost two months since the CUET UG 2025 results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 4.

According to the media reports, the registrations will be kept open for nearly a week, and the rank list will appear in the third week of September. The first round of seat allotment and reporting to colleges is likely between September 15 and 17.

Why the delay?

ICAR had initially intended to begin counselling on July 31, but the process was delayed by NTA's delay in sending candidate data and requests by various State Agricultural Universities and Deemed Universities for additional time, according to reports.

Seat allocation and major programmes

This year, ICAR has listed 7,325 All India Quota (AIQ) seats under 12 subjects. The maximum number of seats are in B.F.Sc. Fisheries (2,159), and the minimum are in B.Sc. (Hons.) Sericulture (17). Final seat availability would be posted on the official website at www.icar.org.in on counselling date.

ICAR occupies 20% of the seats in State Agricultural Universities, 100% in central and deemed universities, and 20% in central universities like Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Visva-Bharati. Key courses include B.Sc. Agriculture, Forestry, Horticulture, and B.Tech courses in Agricultural Engineering and Dairy Technology.

Aspirants face uncertainty

The delay has made aspirants anxious, with many of them already acquiring admissions in private and state universities where academic sessions have begun.

Last year, the registration window opened on August 7, 2024, just 10 days after CUET-UG results were announced, with 5,842 AIQ seats to be filled.