CUSAT, Cochin Shipyard Collaborate To Launch Centre Of Excellence In Sustainable Shipbuilding | File Pic (Representational image)

Kochi: Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have signed an MoU to establish a Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Shipbuilding Technology, officials said.

According to CUSAT authorities, CSL will provide Rs 3.53 crore for the establishment of the centre at the university campus.

"Aimed at bridging the gap between the shipbuilding industry and academia, the Centre of Excellence (CoE) set up through CSL-CUSAT collaboration will focus on software development, skill development, upskilling, and digitisation," the university said in a press release.

"The Centre will provide state-of-the-art computing facilities and advanced marine software for research in Naval Architecture, CFD, FEA, and related areas, thereby promoting innovation in ship design, shipbuilding, and advanced ship analysis," the release added.

CSL Managing Director Madhu S Nair handed over the MoU to the university Vice Chancellor Dr M Junaid Bushiri at a function held here on Friday.

The MoU was signed by the varsity Registrar Dr Arun A U, the release said.

For the management and implementation of CSR funding, the Vice Chancellor nominated Dr Satheesh Babu P K, Associate Professor, Department of Ship Technology, as coordinator, and Assistant Professors Dr Manoj T Issac and Dr Rajesh P Nair as assistant coordinators.

CSL and CUSAT officials attended the ceremony, the release said.

