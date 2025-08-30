 CUSAT, Cochin Shipyard Collaborate To Launch Centre Of Excellence In Sustainable Shipbuilding
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCUSAT, Cochin Shipyard Collaborate To Launch Centre Of Excellence In Sustainable Shipbuilding

CUSAT, Cochin Shipyard Collaborate To Launch Centre Of Excellence In Sustainable Shipbuilding

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have signed an MoU to establish a Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Shipbuilding Technology, officials said. According to CUSAT authorities, CSL will provide Rs 3.53 crore for the establishment of the centre at the university campus.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
CUSAT, Cochin Shipyard Collaborate To Launch Centre Of Excellence In Sustainable Shipbuilding | File Pic (Representational image)

Kochi: Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have signed an MoU to establish a Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Shipbuilding Technology, officials said.

According to CUSAT authorities, CSL will provide Rs 3.53 crore for the establishment of the centre at the university campus.

"Aimed at bridging the gap between the shipbuilding industry and academia, the Centre of Excellence (CoE) set up through CSL-CUSAT collaboration will focus on software development, skill development, upskilling, and digitisation," the university said in a press release.

"The Centre will provide state-of-the-art computing facilities and advanced marine software for research in Naval Architecture, CFD, FEA, and related areas, thereby promoting innovation in ship design, shipbuilding, and advanced ship analysis," the release added.

FPJ Shorts
'Bihar Political Parties Filed Only 128 Claims On Voter List, Against 2.27 Lakh By Electors': Election Commission Of India
'Bihar Political Parties Filed Only 128 Claims On Voter List, Against 2.27 Lakh By Electors': Election Commission Of India
Video: Aryna Sabalenka Goes Full Split After Unleashing Powerful Forehand To Seal Win Over Leylah Fernandez In US Open 2025
Video: Aryna Sabalenka Goes Full Split After Unleashing Powerful Forehand To Seal Win Over Leylah Fernandez In US Open 2025
Metro Cities Grapple With Rising Crowd Anxiety: Experts Urge Early Action
Metro Cities Grapple With Rising Crowd Anxiety: Experts Urge Early Action
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Terms MP Mahua Moitra’s Remarks On Union HM Amit Shah ‘Unpardonable’, Demands TMC Apology To The Nation
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Terms MP Mahua Moitra’s Remarks On Union HM Amit Shah ‘Unpardonable’, Demands TMC Apology To The Nation
Read Also
NEET Student In Jaipur Tries To Jump From Coaching Terrace, Teacher Rescues; Video Goes Viral
article-image

CSL Managing Director Madhu S Nair handed over the MoU to the university Vice Chancellor Dr M Junaid Bushiri at a function held here on Friday.

The MoU was signed by the varsity Registrar Dr Arun A U, the release said.

For the management and implementation of CSR funding, the Vice Chancellor nominated Dr Satheesh Babu P K, Associate Professor, Department of Ship Technology, as coordinator, and Assistant Professors Dr Manoj T Issac and Dr Rajesh P Nair as assistant coordinators.

CSL and CUSAT officials attended the ceremony, the release said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CUSAT, Cochin Shipyard Collaborate To Launch Centre Of Excellence In Sustainable Shipbuilding

CUSAT, Cochin Shipyard Collaborate To Launch Centre Of Excellence In Sustainable Shipbuilding

Chhattisgarh: 25-Year-Old Visiting Teacher Killed By Unidentified Assailants In Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: 25-Year-Old Visiting Teacher Killed By Unidentified Assailants In Bijapur

Tamil Nadu BJP Slams DMK Over 'Steady Collapse' Of State's School Education

Tamil Nadu BJP Slams DMK Over 'Steady Collapse' Of State's School Education

Kashmir Crime Branch Raids 6 Locations In MBBS Admission Scam Case

Kashmir Crime Branch Raids 6 Locations In MBBS Admission Scam Case

JKSSB JE 2025 Exam Postponed Again Due To Weather, Fresh Dates To Be Announced Soon

JKSSB JE 2025 Exam Postponed Again Due To Weather, Fresh Dates To Be Announced Soon