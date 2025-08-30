 WBSSC Announces Recruitment Drive For 8,477 Non-Teaching Staff In State Schools
WBSSC Announces Recruitment Drive For 8,477 Non-Teaching Staff In State Schools

The commission on Friday said 2,989 non-teaching Group C staffers will be recruited following a written test and interview. Also, 5,488 Group D employees will also be recruited.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
WBSSC Announces Recruitment Drive For 8,477 Non-Teaching Staff In State Schools | File Pic

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) issued a notification for the recruitment of 8,477 non-teaching staffers in state-run and aided secondary and higher secondary schools.

The commission on Friday said 2,989 non-teaching Group C staffers will be recruited following a written test and interview.

Also, 5,488 Group D employees will also be recruited.

In the notification, the SSC said candidates can apply online from September 16 to October 31.

On April 3, the Supreme Court upheld an order of the Calcutta High Court invalidating the jobs of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staffers recruited in the 2016 state-level selection test conducted by the SSC.

