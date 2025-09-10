 Shooting At Greater Noida Hostel Leaves First-Year PGDMA Student Dead, Roommate Critically Injured
Shooting At Greater Noida Hostel Leaves First-Year PGDMA Student Dead, Roommate Critically Injured

Panic gripped a Greater Noida hostel after gunshots left Deepak Kumar, a first-year PGDMA student, dead and his roommate Devansh Chauhan critically injured. Police suspect a quarrel led to the shooting. A revolver and cartridges were recovered, raising concerns over hostel security. Investigation is underway.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Shooting At Greater Noida Hostel Leaves First-Year PGDMA Student Dead, Roommate Critically Injured | Pixabay

Greater Noida: Panic gripped students at a private hostel in Knowledge Park-III, Greater Noida, after gunshots rang out inside a room, leaving one student dead and another critically injured, officials said on Tuesday.

About The Incident

The incident took place at Vidya Vihar Hostel, where Deepak Kumar, a first-year PGDMA student from Andhra Pradesh, was shot dead.

His roommate and classmate, Devansh Chauhan of Agra, sustained serious bullet injuries and is battling for life at a private hospital in Greater Noida.

According to preliminary police findings, the two were close friends and had been staying together for a long time.

Investigators suspect that following a quarrel, one student opened fire at the other before turning the weapon on himself.

Police, however, have not confirmed who fired first.

A licensed revolver, four live cartridges, an empty shell, a laptop, and mobile phones were recovered from the crime scene. Bullet marks were also found on the walls of the room.

The incident has raised serious questions about hostel safety.

Students expressed fear and shock, pointing out lapses in the hostel’s security that allowed a firearm to be brought inside. Parents of other students have also demanded accountability from the hostel management.

Police have sealed the room and have engaged the forensic team and a special investigation unit to probe the case.

Officials said all angles -- including personal enmity, accident, or psychological stress -- are being investigated.

Greater Noida Police Commissionerate officials assured strict action. “At this stage, it appears to be a case of firing following a dispute. The investigation will establish the exact sequence of events,” an officer said.

The incident has created a tense atmosphere in the hostel, with many students reportedly considering shifting out due to security concerns.

