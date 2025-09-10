JKBOSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Bi-Annual, Private Exams Scheduled For September 10; New Dates Soon

JKBOSE Class 10, 11 Exams Postponed | Image: Canva

JKBOSE Class 10, 11 Exams Postponed: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has postponed today's Class 10 and 12 bi-annual and private exams set for September 10 due to security issues in the Doda district.

The decision came after the district administration imposed restrictions on public movement and transport following widespread protests over the detention of Aam Aadmi Party legislator Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), as per the media reports.

"In light of law and order disruptions in Doda district followed by restrictions on public movement and transport, 10th and 11th class exams scheduled on September 10 stand postponed in all the UTs of J&K and Ladakh," JKBOSE stated in an official release.

In view of law and order disturbances in Doda district followed by imposition of restrictions on public movement and transport, exams of 10th and 11th classes scheduled on September 10 are postponed across the UTs of J&K and Ladakh. — Office of J&K Board of School Education(JKBoSE) (@Office_JKBoSE) September 10, 2025

The new dates for the rescheduled exams will be informed separately. Authorities made it clear that the deferment is only temporary and is to ensure the safety of the students.

The JKBOSE bi-annual and private exams for Classes 10 and 12 had just commenced on September 8 following an initial rescheduling due to the heavy rains and flood warnings in the area.