 JKBOSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Bi-Annual, Private Exams Scheduled For September 10; New Dates Soon
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has postponed the Class 10 and 12 bi-annual exams scheduled for September 10 due to unrest in Doda district. Fresh exam dates for J&K and Ladakh will be announced soon.

Wednesday, September 10, 2025
JKBOSE Class 10, 11 Exams Postponed | Image: Canva

JKBOSE Class 10, 11 Exams Postponed: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has postponed today's Class 10 and 12 bi-annual and private exams set for September 10 due to security issues in the Doda district.

The decision came after the district administration imposed restrictions on public movement and transport following widespread protests over the detention of Aam Aadmi Party legislator Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), as per the media reports.

"In light of law and order disruptions in Doda district followed by restrictions on public movement and transport, 10th and 11th class exams scheduled on September 10 stand postponed in all the UTs of J&K and Ladakh," JKBOSE stated in an official release.

The JKBOSE bi-annual and private exams for Classes 10 and 12 had just commenced on September 8 following an initial rescheduling due to the heavy rains and flood warnings in the area.

