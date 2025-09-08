JKBOSE Starts Class 10 & 12 Biannual, Private Exams Today; Check Revised Schedule

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Biannual, Private Exams | Image: Canva

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10 and 12 biannual and private session 2025 examinations started today, September 8, following a recent reshuffling of the timetable due to prolonged rains and flood warnings.

According to the revised timetable, papers of Class 12 are now conducted in the morning at 10 am, while those of Class 10 will be conducted in the afternoon at 2 pm. The officials informed that the rescheduling was brought about to ensure students and teachers' safety since a number of papers had previously been postponed due to bad weather.

The new schedule begins with Social Science on September 8, then English (September 10) and Science (September 13). The writing for Urdu and Hindi will be held on September 15, while the optional languages will take place on September 17. The vocational subjects are scheduled for September 19, Home Science on September 20, and Art & Drawing on September 22. It ends with Computer Science (September 24) and Music (September 25).

The authorities have requested the candidates to verify the new date sheet thoroughly and plan their travel arrangements, particularly in flood-affected areas. Coordination with district administrations is being done to ensure a smooth examination and movement of examinees safely.

JKBOSE Class 12 (Bi-annual & Private) Exam 2025 schedule:

Geography – September 8, 2025

Physics – September 10, 2025

General English – September 13, 2025

Geology / Microbiology / Biotechnology / Biochemistry – September 15, 2025

Chemistry – September 17, 2025

Biology (Botany & Zoology) / Statistics – September 19, 2025

Computer Science / Information Practices / Environmental Science / Functional English / Physical Education / Islamic Studies / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Electronics / Food Technology – September 22, 2025

Vocational Subjects (IT & ITES, Retail, Security, Healthcare, Tourism & Hospitality, Agriculture, Media & Entertainment, Beauty & Wellness, Physical Education & Sports, Telecommunication, Plumbing, Electronics & Hardware, Automotive, Apparels, Made-ups & Home Furnishing, Power) – September 24, 2025

JKBOSE Class 10 (Bi-annual & Private) Exam 2025 schedule:

Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management & Road Safety Education) – September 8, 2025

English – September 10, 2025

Science (Physics, Chemistry & Life Science) – September 13, 2025

Urdu / Hindi – September 15, 2025

Additional / Optional Languages (Arabic, Kashmiri, Dogri, Bhoti, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit) – September 17, 2025

Vocational Subjects (Agriculture, Apparels, Made-Ups & Home Furnishing, Automotive, Beauty & Wellness, Health Care, IT & ITES, Physical Education & Sports, Plumbing, Retail, Security, Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Tourism & Hospitality, Electronics & Hardware) – September 19, 2025

Home Science – September 20, 2025

Painting / Art & Drawing – September 22, 2025

Computer Science – September 24, 2025

Music – September 25, 2025