Registration For ICSI CS December 2024 Exam Ends Today At icsi.edu, Apply Now Here

ICSI CS Registration 2024 closes today | ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the registration process for the ICSI CS December 2024 exam today, October 10, 2024. Candidates planning to take the Executive and Professional programs can register through the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

For those who miss today's deadline, the application window will remain open from October 11 to October 15, 2024, but will incur a late fee.

This is the final opportunity to take the exam under the ICSI 2017 syllabus. To qualify for the Executive program, candidates must complete the online pre-exam test and the One Day Orientation Program (ODOP). For the Professional program, only the online pre-exam test is required.

How to Apply for ICSI CS December 2024:

1. Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

2. Click on the ICSI CS December 2024 registration link on the homepage.

3. Fill in the required registration details on the new page.

4. Submit the information and pay the application fee.

5. Download the confirmation page after submission.

6. Print a copy for future reference.

Direct link to apply here

Important Information:

The ICSI CS December session exams will take place from December 21 to December 30, 2024, in both English and Hindi.

Read Also CFA Level 1 Results To Be Out Tomorrow; Know How To Check

Examination fees are ₹1500 per group or module for the Executive program and ₹1800 per group or module for the Professional program. A late fee of ₹250 will apply for late submissions, and any changes to the exam center, module, medium, or optional subject will also incur a fee of ₹250 per change. Adding a group or module will cost ₹250, and candidates taking the exam at the overseas center in Dubai will need to pay an additional surcharge of US$100 or its equivalent in Indian rupees. For more details, please visit the official ICSI website.