CFA Level 1 Results To Be Out Tomorrow; Know How To Check

The CFA Level 1 results will be released by the Chartered Financial Institute tomorrow, October 8, 2024. The candidates will also receive an email with the CFA level 1 result for 2024. They will be given the topic-level performance score in addition to the qualifying status (pass or fail).

How to check?

By entering their login credentials, candidates who took the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) test can see their results on the official website, cfainstitute.org.

-Navigate to the cfainstitute.org main website.

-Click the CFA February results 2024 level 1 link on the homepage.

-Enter your login information.

-The screen will display the CFA Level 1 Results 2024.

-Open the scorecard and download it.

-Save a hard copy for your records.

What is CFA?



The CFA Institute's credential is recognized in over 160 countries throughout the world. The CFA Institute is an organisation that evaluates and certifies financial analysts' expertise and morality.

Prior to enrolment in a CFA course, candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree or its equivalent (regardless of discipline) as it is a postgraduate credential. At the time of registration, candidates must have completed 4,000 hours of relevant job experience, or at least three years.

Applicants who are in their last year of a bachelor's program at the time of registering for the CFA are also qualified for this course.

Through the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) course, the US-based CFA Institute, formerly the Association for Investment Management and Research, or AIMR, provides postgraduate professional certification to investment and financial professionals worldwide.