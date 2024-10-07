 CFA Level 1 Results To Be Out Tomorrow; Know How To Check
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCFA Level 1 Results To Be Out Tomorrow; Know How To Check

CFA Level 1 Results To Be Out Tomorrow; Know How To Check

By entering their login credentials, candidates who took the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) test can see their results on the official website, cfainstitute.org.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
CFA Level 1 Results | IStock images

The CFA Level 1 results will be released by the Chartered Financial Institute tomorrow, October 8, 2024. The candidates will also receive an email with the CFA level 1 result for 2024. They will be given the topic-level performance score in addition to the qualifying status (pass or fail).

How to check?

By entering their login credentials, candidates who took the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) test can see their results on the official website, cfainstitute.org.

-Navigate to the cfainstitute.org main website.

FPJ Shorts
'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18
'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18
'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuns Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In Muslims, Fiery Video From Karachi Goes Viral
'Can You Keep Quiet And Listen To Me?: Zakir Naik Shuns Woman Raising Issue Of Paedophilia In Muslims, Fiery Video From Karachi Goes Viral
Relief For Consumers: Subsidised Tomatoes At ₹65/kg Roll Out In Delhi
Relief For Consumers: Subsidised Tomatoes At ₹65/kg Roll Out In Delhi
'Some Pills, Faith In Almighty...': Hina Khan Overcomes Neuropathic Pain To Fulfill Event Commitment, Wears Shoes Under Saree (VIDEO)
'Some Pills, Faith In Almighty...': Hina Khan Overcomes Neuropathic Pain To Fulfill Event Commitment, Wears Shoes Under Saree (VIDEO)

-Click the CFA February results 2024 level 1 link on the homepage.
-Enter your login information.
-The screen will display the CFA Level 1 Results 2024.
-Open the scorecard and download it.
-Save a hard copy for your records.

What is CFA?

The CFA Institute's credential is recognized in over 160 countries throughout the world. The CFA Institute is an organisation that evaluates and certifies financial analysts' expertise and morality.

Prior to enrolment in a CFA course, candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree or its equivalent (regardless of discipline) as it is a postgraduate credential. At the time of registration, candidates must have completed 4,000 hours of relevant job experience, or at least three years.

Read Also
ICAI CA Final November 2024 Exam Postponed Due To Diwali; Check New Dates Here
article-image

Applicants who are in their last year of a bachelor's program at the time of registering for the CFA are also qualified for this course.

Through the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) course, the US-based CFA Institute, formerly the Association for Investment Management and Research, or AIMR, provides postgraduate professional certification to investment and financial professionals worldwide.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jasudben ML School Hosts its Annual Career Fair; 30+ Global Universities Participate

Jasudben ML School Hosts its Annual Career Fair; 30+ Global Universities Participate

UGC NET June Results Awaited: Where & When Will NTA Release It? Check Latest Updates Here!

UGC NET June Results Awaited: Where & When Will NTA Release It? Check Latest Updates Here!

JBIMS Conducts TEDx On The Theme ‘The Roots of Wisdom’

JBIMS Conducts TEDx On The Theme ‘The Roots of Wisdom’

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024: Admit Card For Class 6 Entrance Exam OUT

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024: Admit Card For Class 6 Entrance Exam OUT

IIT Madras To Conduct 12-Day Training Program For Engineering Students; Check Details Inside!

IIT Madras To Conduct 12-Day Training Program For Engineering Students; Check Details Inside!