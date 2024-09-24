ICAI CA Final November 2024 Exam Postponed Due To Diwali; Check New Dates Here

ICAI CA Final November 2024 Exam | ICAI Official

The ICAI CA November 2024 Exam for the final course has been rescheduled by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Candidates can check the final course revised test date announcement at icai.org, the official ICAI website. Owing to the Diwali holiday observed throughout India, the November 2024 date of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination has been changed.

The final course exams for Groups I and II will take place on November 3, 5, and 7 and November 9, 11, and 13, 2024, respectively, as per the postponed notice.

“It is hereby announced for general information that in view of Diwali (Deepavali) Festival across India, Chartered Accountants Final Examination, November 2024 stands rescheduled,” the ICAI official notice read.

Revised dates:

Group 1 - November 3, 5, and 7

Group 2 - November 9, 11, and 13

How to check revised date sheet?

-Go to icai.org, the organization's official website.

-Select the postponed date notification for the ICAI CA November Exam 2024 by clicking on the link to the most recent release.

-The schedule will be viewed by applicants in a new PDF file that opens.

-Save a paper copy of the page after downloading it for future reference.



The November 2024 International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination schedule for Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Courses, however, will remain unchanged. On November 9 and 11, 2024, the International Taxation-Assessment Test will take place. On November 5, 7, 9, and 11, 2024, there will be a Technical Examination for Insurance and Risk Management (IRM).