 ICAI CA Final November 2024 Exam Postponed Due To Diwali; Check New Dates Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationICAI CA Final November 2024 Exam Postponed Due To Diwali; Check New Dates Here

ICAI CA Final November 2024 Exam Postponed Due To Diwali; Check New Dates Here

The November 2024 International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination schedule for Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Courses, however, will remain unchanged.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
ICAI CA Final November 2024 Exam | ICAI Official

The ICAI CA November 2024 Exam for the final course has been rescheduled by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Candidates can check the final course revised test date announcement at icai.org, the official ICAI website. Owing to the Diwali holiday observed throughout India, the November 2024 date of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination has been changed.

The final course exams for Groups I and II will take place on November 3, 5, and 7 and November 9, 11, and 13, 2024, respectively, as per the postponed notice.

“It is hereby announced for general information that in view of Diwali (Deepavali) Festival across India, Chartered Accountants Final Examination, November 2024 stands rescheduled,” the ICAI official notice read.

Revised dates:

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt Grants 100% Fellowships For Ph.D. Students From OBC, NT, VJ, & SBC Categories; Protests End
Maharashtra Govt Grants 100% Fellowships For Ph.D. Students From OBC, NT, VJ, & SBC Categories; Protests End
UP Govt Orders Eateries To Display Owner & Manager’s Name, Install CCTVs After Spike In Cases Of Spitting, Mixing Of Urine In Food
UP Govt Orders Eateries To Display Owner & Manager’s Name, Install CCTVs After Spike In Cases Of Spitting, Mixing Of Urine In Food
Assam Schools To Open From Tomorrow Following Change In Weather; Govt Revokes Previous Notice
Assam Schools To Open From Tomorrow Following Change In Weather; Govt Revokes Previous Notice
'Extra Classes, No Break': Students Turn To Helpline Number With Complaints Over Weekend Classes
'Extra Classes, No Break': Students Turn To Helpline Number With Complaints Over Weekend Classes

Group 1 - November 3, 5, and 7

Group 2 - November 9, 11, and 13

How to check revised date sheet?

Read Also
Where & How To Check ICAI CA January 2025 Exam Dates? Complete Guide HERE
article-image

-Go to icai.org, the organization's official website.
-Select the postponed date notification for the ICAI CA November Exam 2024 by clicking on the link to the most recent release.
-The schedule will be viewed by applicants in a new PDF file that opens.
-Save a paper copy of the page after downloading it for future reference.

The November 2024 International Taxation-Assessment Test (INTT-AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination schedule for Chartered Accountants Post Qualification Courses, however, will remain unchanged. On November 9 and 11, 2024, the International Taxation-Assessment Test will take place. On November 5, 7, 9, and 11, 2024, there will be a Technical Examination for Insurance and Risk Management (IRM).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam Schools To Open From Tomorrow Following Change In Weather; Govt Revokes Previous Notice

Assam Schools To Open From Tomorrow Following Change In Weather; Govt Revokes Previous Notice

'Extra Classes, No Break': Students Turn To Helpline Number With Complaints Over Weekend Classes

'Extra Classes, No Break': Students Turn To Helpline Number With Complaints Over Weekend Classes

ICAI CA Final November 2024 Exam Postponed Due To Diwali; Check New Dates Here

ICAI CA Final November 2024 Exam Postponed Due To Diwali; Check New Dates Here

Viral Video: Muslim Schoolgirl Threatens To Kill Hindu Girl, Says 'I Have a Weapon at Home' | Watch

Viral Video: Muslim Schoolgirl Threatens To Kill Hindu Girl, Says 'I Have a Weapon at Home' | Watch

UPSC CAPF AC 2024 Prelims Result Declared; What's Next?

UPSC CAPF AC 2024 Prelims Result Declared; What's Next?