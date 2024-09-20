 Where & How To Check ICAI CA January 2025 Exam Dates? Complete Guide HERE
Where & How To Check ICAI CA January 2025 Exam Dates? Complete Guide HERE

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the exam dates for CA Foundation and Intermediate Exams 2025 on icai.org. Applications begin in November.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Unsplash

The dates for the ICAI CA January Foundation and Intermediate Exams 2025 have been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. 

On January 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2025, the Foundation course test is scheduled to take place, while on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group I, and on January 17, 19, and 21, 2025, for Group II, is the Intermediate course examination.

Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can view the entire schedule on ICAI's official website, icai.org. 

How To View Exam Schedule?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Register yourself

Step 3: Look for the exam schedule link/PDF on the homepage 

Step 4: Click to open it

Step 5: The datasheet will now open on you screen

Step 6: Go through the dates and timings

Step 7: Save and download the datasheet copy for future use

Exam Timings

Papers I and II of the Foundation Course exams will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, while Papers III and IV will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. 

On the other hand, the exam timing for the Intermediate Course is from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

In order to appear for these exams, eligible candidates need to register themselves. The application form will be made available on the official website in November 2024.

The exam application period will open on November 10 and end on November 23, 2024. It is important for the candidates to make a note of these dates. 

Applicants should keep an eye on the aforementioned official website in order to get all the latest updates and detailed information about the recruitment process. 

