ICAI CA November Exam 2024: Registration Window Re-opens For Final, PQC Exam | ICAI Official

The ICAI CA November 2024 Final and PQC application window is now open again, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The window will stay open until September 12, 2024, which is tomorrow. Students can visit the official website, icai.org, to submit their applications.

The window has been reopened as a temporary solution in light of the official notification that the deadline for CA final and PQC exam applications has been shortened from 28 days to 17 days.

It is important for students to be aware that the window for the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and the International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) for the Chartered Accountants Final and Post Qualification Course has reopened.

There will also be a late fee (Rs. 600/- or US$10) for submitting the applications.

How to register?

-Go to ICAI's official website.

-Select the e-services area and finish registering for the November 2024 exam.

-Complete the application online.

-Upload the required files and pay the required amount.

-Click "Submit" after saving the applications.

ICAI CA Exam Dates 2024

In July, the dates for the 2024 ICAI CA November test were made public. The final course exams for Group 1 and Group 2 are slated for November 1, 3, and 5, 2024, and November 7, 9, and 11, 2024, respectively, according to the official statement. On November 9 and 11, 2024, the International Taxation-Assessment Test will take place. On November 5, 7, 9, and 11, 2024, there will be a Technical Examination for Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) exam. It is recommended that candidates monitor the official ICAI website for the most recent information.



All ICAI CA September 2024 exam, with the exception of Foundation Course Papers 3 and 4, will take place in the afternoon, from 2 to 5 p.m. In the meantime, the registration period for the November 2024 Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Post Qualification Course (PQC) exams has been extended by ICAI. The ICAI has officially announced that the registration window for the November 2024 CA Final exams will expire on September 12.