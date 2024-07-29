ICAI CA June 2024 Foundation Results DECLARED! 14.96% Candidates Pass

ICAI CA June 2024 Foundation Results | ICAI

ICAI CA June 2024 Foundation Results: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) June 2024 Foundation exam today, July 29. Candidates can access the ICAI CA Foundation results on the official institute website, icai.nic.in.

The ICAI also revealed that the overall pass percentage for the said session is 14.96, which translates to 13749 students. This year, for the June session, the total number of female candidates who appeared for the was 42320. Out of these, 5983 female candidates managed to clear the foundation exam.

For the male candidates, a total of 7766 candidates managed to clear the exam out of the 49580 who appeared for it. The overall pass percentage for female candidates is 14.14, while for male candidates, it is 15.66.

Candidates need to provide and key in the login details to the official website including their application number and date of birth.

How can I view the results?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Choose the result link from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login details to view your result.

Step 4: Your result will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review the details.

Step 6: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates are advised to promptly contact the relevant officials if they identify any discrepancies in their results or have any queries.