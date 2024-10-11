 REET 2025: Rajasthan Education Department Announces New Exam Format - Negative Marking, Exam In January & More, Check Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationREET 2025: Rajasthan Education Department Announces New Exam Format - Negative Marking, Exam In January & More, Check Here

REET 2025: Rajasthan Education Department Announces New Exam Format - Negative Marking, Exam In January & More, Check Here

Key changes include offering five answer options instead of four and introducing negative markings for incorrect answers. The official notification once released will provide details on the application process.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has confirmed that the Rajasthan Eligibility for Teacher Education (REET) exam will take place in January 2025. This exam is essential for selecting teachers for government schools in Rajasthan.

Five Answer Options:
One of the major changes announced by the RBSE is that students will now be given five options instead of four in the REET exam. This is being done to reduce the chances of students guessing the correct answer.

Introduction of Minus Marking:

A significant update includes the introduction of negative marking, meaning points will be deducted for incorrect answers. The exact marking scheme has not been announced yet, but it is expected to be similar to other competitive exams.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railways To Soon Launch 12 Additional Suburban Trains From October 12; Find More Details
Mumbai: Western Railways To Soon Launch 12 Additional Suburban Trains From October 12; Find More Details
Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics
Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics
Rohit Sharma Could Miss 1st Test vs Australia In Perth, Claims Report; 2 Contenders Emerge As Stand-In Captain
Rohit Sharma Could Miss 1st Test vs Australia In Perth, Claims Report; 2 Contenders Emerge As Stand-In Captain
Maharashtra: Indian Railways Plans To Boost State's Economy With Record ₹1.64 Lakh Crore Planned Projects; More Details Inside
Maharashtra: Indian Railways Plans To Boost State's Economy With Record ₹1.64 Lakh Crore Planned Projects; More Details Inside

The RBSE is expected to release the official REET 2025 notification shortly, providing detailed information about Level 1 and Level 2 exams, including application dates, eligibility and fee details.

After the application period for both REET Level 1 and Level 2 closes, candidates will have a chance to correct any errors in their application forms.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Govt School Teacher Held For Molesting & Showing Obscene Videos To Class 5 Girls In Tonk,...
article-image

How to Apply Online for the REET Exam:

Visit the official RBSE website.

Find the link for the REET exam on the homepage and click on it.

Upload all required educational documents in the specified format.

Pay the application fee.

Review your completed form carefully before submitting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EuroSchool Launches Their First Model United Nations

EuroSchool Launches Their First Model United Nations

Government-Funded School Meal Programs Struggle Amid Rising Food Inflation

Government-Funded School Meal Programs Struggle Amid Rising Food Inflation

NMAT 2024 Registration Process Extended; Check New Exam Date Here

NMAT 2024 Registration Process Extended; Check New Exam Date Here

REET 2025: Rajasthan Education Department Announces New Exam Format - Negative Marking, Exam In...

REET 2025: Rajasthan Education Department Announces New Exam Format - Negative Marking, Exam In...

28-Yr-Old IIT Kanpur Student Died By Suicide Due To Academic Pressure By Supervisor, Alleges Friend

28-Yr-Old IIT Kanpur Student Died By Suicide Due To Academic Pressure By Supervisor, Alleges Friend