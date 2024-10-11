REET 2025: Rajasthan Education Department Announces New Exam Format - Negative Marking, Exam In January & More, Check Here

Representative Image | File

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has confirmed that the Rajasthan Eligibility for Teacher Education (REET) exam will take place in January 2025. This exam is essential for selecting teachers for government schools in Rajasthan.

Five Answer Options:

One of the major changes announced by the RBSE is that students will now be given five options instead of four in the REET exam. This is being done to reduce the chances of students guessing the correct answer.

Introduction of Minus Marking:

A significant update includes the introduction of negative marking, meaning points will be deducted for incorrect answers. The exact marking scheme has not been announced yet, but it is expected to be similar to other competitive exams.

The RBSE is expected to release the official REET 2025 notification shortly, providing detailed information about Level 1 and Level 2 exams, including application dates, eligibility and fee details.

After the application period for both REET Level 1 and Level 2 closes, candidates will have a chance to correct any errors in their application forms.

How to Apply Online for the REET Exam:

Visit the official RBSE website.

Find the link for the REET exam on the homepage and click on it.

Upload all required educational documents in the specified format.

Pay the application fee.

Review your completed form carefully before submitting.