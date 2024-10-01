 Rajasthan: Govt School Teacher Held For Molesting & Showing Obscene Videos To Class 5 Girls In Tonk, Sent To 15 Days Of Judicial Custody
The incident occurred on September 10 when Laiq Ahmed Qureshi allegedly molested the girls and showed them obscene videos on his mobile phone.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Representational Image |

Jaipur: A government teacher has been arrested in Rajasthan's Tonk for allegedly molesting and showing obscene videos to the girls of class 5, police said on Monday.

The education department has suspended the accused teacher, they said.

Laiq Ahmed Qureshi, a teacher working in the Government Higher Primary School in Gopalpura village of Jhilai block, was produced in court on Monday and has been sent to judicial custody for 15 days, police said.

Niwai police station in-charge Hariram Verma said that a case was registered on Friday against Qureshi by the families of two girls studying in Class 5.

About The Case

The incident occurred on September 10 when Qureshi allegedly molested the girls and showed them obscene videos on his mobile phone, Verma said.

They accused him of molestation and showing obscene videos to the girls on September 10, Verma added.

He said that a case was registered against Qureshi under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Qureshi was arrested on Sunday. Further investigation is underway.

