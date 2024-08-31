Rajasthan: Thieves Call Police For Help After Being Trapped In House By Crowd During Theft Attempt In Kolayat; 2 Arrested

Thieves call for police help after being trapped in a house by a crowd during a theft attempt in Kolayat | Representative Image

Jaipur: In an interesting incident, anticipating threshing by the crowd, two thieves called the police for help. The incident took place in Kolayat of Bikaner on Thursday late at night.

According to the police, the thieves entered the house of Madan Pareek located in ward number 10 of Kolayat at around 2 on Thursday night. The owner of the house, Madan had gone to his brother's house nearby. He found a broken lock when he came back after some time Showing courage, he locked the gate from outside and informed the neighs.

Seeing a crowd outside, the thieves tried to break the window inside the room but did not succeed then they locked themselves from inside and called the police for help. The police reached the spot and after assuring that police have arrived then only both the thieves came out of the house.

Kolayat SI Lakhveer Singh said that the thieves have been identified as Indraraj resident of Sardar Shahar Rajasthan and Sajjan Kumar resident of Amarpura (Punjab). Both have been arrested and an investigation is going on.