 Rajasthan: Thieves Call Police For Help After Being Trapped In House By Crowd During Theft Attempt In Kolayat; 2 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: Thieves Call Police For Help After Being Trapped In House By Crowd During Theft Attempt In Kolayat; 2 Arrested

Rajasthan: Thieves Call Police For Help After Being Trapped In House By Crowd During Theft Attempt In Kolayat; 2 Arrested

In an interesting incident, anticipating threshing by the crowd, two thieves called the police for help. The incident took place in Kolayat of Bikaner on Thursday late at night.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Thieves call for police help after being trapped in a house by a crowd during a theft attempt in Kolayat | Representative Image

Jaipur: In an interesting incident, anticipating threshing by the crowd, two thieves called the police for help. The incident took place in Kolayat of Bikaner on Thursday late at night.

According to the police, the thieves entered the house of Madan Pareek located in ward number 10 of Kolayat at around 2 on Thursday night. The owner of the house, Madan had gone to his brother's house nearby. He found a broken lock when he came back after some time Showing courage, he locked the gate from outside and informed the neighs.

Seeing a crowd outside, the thieves tried to break the window inside the room but did not succeed then they locked themselves from inside and called the police for help. The police reached the spot and after assuring that police have arrived then only both the thieves came out of the house.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Thieves Call Police For Rescue After Being Captured And Beaten By Villagers During...
article-image

Kolayat SI Lakhveer Singh said that the thieves have been identified as Indraraj resident of Sardar Shahar Rajasthan and Sajjan Kumar resident of Amarpura (Punjab). Both have been arrested and an investigation is going on.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar: Youth Arrested For Attempting To Punch Union Minister Giriraj Singh During Janata Darbar In Begusarai; Visuals Surface
Bihar: Youth Arrested For Attempting To Punch Union Minister Giriraj Singh During Janata Darbar In Begusarai; Visuals Surface
Haryana Assembly Polls: Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers’ Protest At Shambhu Border, Supports Their Demands; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Polls: Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers’ Protest At Shambhu Border, Supports Their Demands; VIDEO
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC's Contractual Waste Lifters Prone To Ailments Due To Lack Of Safety Gear
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC's Contractual Waste Lifters Prone To Ailments Due To Lack Of Safety Gear
Rajasthan: Thieves Call Police For Help After Being Trapped In House By Crowd During Theft Attempt In Kolayat; 2 Arrested
Rajasthan: Thieves Call Police For Help After Being Trapped In House By Crowd During Theft Attempt In Kolayat; 2 Arrested

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Youth Arrested For Attempting To Punch Union Minister Giriraj Singh During Janata Darbar In...

Bihar: Youth Arrested For Attempting To Punch Union Minister Giriraj Singh During Janata Darbar In...

Haryana Assembly Polls: Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers’ Protest At Shambhu Border, Supports Their...

Haryana Assembly Polls: Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers’ Protest At Shambhu Border, Supports Their...

'Tumhare Baap Ke Ghulam... Besharam, Behaya Ho Kya?' UP Cop Warns Of Bulldozer Action To Wife Of...

'Tumhare Baap Ke Ghulam... Besharam, Behaya Ho Kya?' UP Cop Warns Of Bulldozer Action To Wife Of...

Rajasthan: Thieves Call Police For Help After Being Trapped In House By Crowd During Theft Attempt...

Rajasthan: Thieves Call Police For Help After Being Trapped In House By Crowd During Theft Attempt...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 31, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 31, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...