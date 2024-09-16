VIDEO: Minor Stripped Naked, Beaten And Forced To Dance At Fair In Rajasthan's Kota GAD Circle, 6 Arrested

The minor humiliated by adults at fair in Rajasthan | Screengrab from X video/

A 12 year old child, who had gone to a fair, was allegedly made accused of theft, stripped, beaten and dance in Kota, Rajasthan. The police have arrested six persons involved in the incident.

In Rajasthan's Kota, a 8-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly stripped naked, forced to dance and filmed after he was caught stealing wire from an event. A purported video showing the boy dancing to a song with four to five men sitting around surfaced online.

Superintendent of Police of Kota Dr. Amrita Duhan said that that on Friday the complainant was received in RK Puram police station regarding the incident in which the complainant had stated that his 12-year-old son had gone to the fair held at GAD Circle to watch a comedy program. Late in the night, between 1:00 and 4:00 am, 4 to 5 people accused the child of wire theft. After stripping the child, they beat and forced him to dance and made a video of him.

Looking at the seriousness of the case, an FIR was registered, and a team was formed under the supervision of senior officials. The team investigated the matter and arrested six persons involved in the incident.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of the POCSO Act, JJ Act and SC Act. The accused were made to parade in public. On Sunday evening, the accused were taken to the spot to verify the incident on foot.