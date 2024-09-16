 Rajasthan Tragedy: 8 People Killed, 18 Others Injured After Jeep Collides With Truck In Sirohi
article-image
Jaipur: In a tragic accident, eight people were killed and 18 others injured in a collision between a jeep and a truck in the Pindwara area of Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Sunday night, the police said. The deceased included two women and a child, police added.

About The Tragic Accident

The overcrowded jeep was moving on the wrong side when the incident took place, they said. Sirohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said police reached the spot and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Pindwada police station SHO Hamir Singh said the overcrowded jeep collided with a truck which left five men, one child, and two women dead. He added that the police responded to the scene, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

About A Similar Incident

In a similar incident, two men and an infant were killed while two women were injured when their car collided head-on with a pickup jeep in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred near Naurangdesar late Friday when the family was returning from a condolence meeting, they said.

Manoj Soni, Kalyan Soni, and the eight-month-old boy died in the accident, police said, adding that the injured woman is yet to be identified. The victims were residents of Sridungargarh in Bikaner, they added.

About The Accident That Took Place On July 7

On July 7, at least 20 people were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from the Char Dham Yatra overturned in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said. The incident occurred near Brahmbad village, under the jurisdiction of Mehandipur Balaji police station, along National Highway-21.

MP: 4 Of Family Returning From Haridwar Die In Road Accident In Rajasthan, 6 Others Injured
The pilgrims were returning from their visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath as part of the Char Dham pilgrimage when the accident occurred. The bus, headed to Kotdi village in Bhilwara, overturned after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to lose control. The injured, including a 14-year-old boy, were initially taken to Sikrai Hospital.

Due to the severity of their injuries, they were later transferred to Dausa District Hospital via four ambulances. Three critically injured individuals were referred to Jaipur for specialised treatment, while the remaining passengers continue to receive care at Dausa District Hospital.

"Twenty people were there and the bus overturned near Mehandipur Balaji. Three serious injured were referred to Jaipur. All of them belonged to one village," said Dinesh Meena, a doctor at the district hospital Dausa.

