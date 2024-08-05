 MP: 4 Of Family Returning From Haridwar Die In Road Accident In Rajasthan, 6 Others Injured
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of a family from Alot, including a 65-year-old woman, were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Rajasthan. The family was returning from Haridwar after performing the last rites of a family member when their car collided with a parked truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Sawai Madhopur on Sunday morning.

The front of the car was completely shattered in the accident, which was removed from the road with the help of a crane. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

The victims were identified as Rajendra Prajapat (22), Monika Prajapat (24), Rekha Prajapat (42) and Dhapu Devi Prajapat (65). The injured are Payal, Krishna Bai, Bulbul, Jyoti, Anita and Shakeel Khan.

According to police, a woman of the family had gone to a Bhagwat Katha programme in Rishikesh, where she died. Instead of bringing the body home, the family cremated it in Haridwar.

After performing the last rites, all the family members were returning home by car when the accident happened.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have left for Sawai Madhopur to bring the bodies of the deceased home. The last rites of all will be performed on Monday at Vikramgarh Muktidham.

