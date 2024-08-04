Bhopal: Coaching Centres Given A Month To Improve Safety; No Commercial Activities Will Be Allowed In Basement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Coaching centre operators have been asked to focus on the safety of the students on priority and they have been given one month time to update and improve if there is lacuna as per guidelines. They have also been told that no commercial activities will be allowed in the basement as it will be only for parking.

Sub-divisional magistrate Ashutosh Sharma on Saturday convened a meeting with coaching centre operators of MP Nagar for execution of the guidelines after Delhi’s coaching incident in which three students died in a basement flood.

The SDM said, “ Coaching centres have been asked to train the students to handle emergency situations. Similarly, at every floor, there must be a trained contact person who must know at least basic to handle electricity, lift and other emergencies. The contact person’s contact number must be displayed on the walls.” Besides, parking is an important issue for coaching centres.

In MP Nagar-zone-1, there is multilevel parking so students should park their vehicles at the multi-level parking, the SDM added. There must be a regular lift and fire audit, electricity safety measures and emergency exit system.

Only permitted activities will be allowed in coaching centres. First aid facilities must be available and proper maintenance of the building and counselling for the students should be ensured, the SDM added.