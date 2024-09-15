 Rajasthan BJP Incharge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal Labels Rahul Gandhi As 'Anti-India Toolkit'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan BJP Incharge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal Labels Rahul Gandhi As 'Anti-India Toolkit'

Rajasthan BJP Incharge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal Labels Rahul Gandhi As 'Anti-India Toolkit'

A Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary of BJP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said that Rahul Gandhi is not an individual but an anti-India toolkit. Anti-national conspiracy is a part of his personality.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
article-image
Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary of BJP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal | ANI

Jaipur: Making a harsh comment on the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the incharge of Rajasthan BJP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has termed him an anti-India toolkit.

A Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary of BJP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said that Rahul Gandhi is not an individual but an anti-India toolkit. Anti-national conspiracy is a part of his personality.

“Rahul Gandhi's thinking is all about demon India's prestige, create caste conflict in India, divide the country, tarnishing India's image at global front,” said Agarwal to the media in Jaipur on Saturday.

Read Also
'Nafrat Ki Dukaan Pe Mohabbat Ki...' PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi, Congress In Doda
article-image

Targeting the Congress leader on his statement regarding reservation during his US visit, Agarwal said that in India, Rahul made false statements against BJP regarding reservation and in abroad he himself talked about ending reservation. What does he want to prove by making such statements?

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan BJP Incharge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal Labels Rahul Gandhi As 'Anti-India Toolkit'
Rajasthan BJP Incharge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal Labels Rahul Gandhi As 'Anti-India Toolkit'
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Setback As Senior Leaders Sukhvinder Mandi And Jai Parkash Gupta Join Congress; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Setback As Senior Leaders Sukhvinder Mandi And Jai Parkash Gupta Join Congress; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh: 8 Arrested In Ayodhya For Alleged Gang-Rape Of College Student Employed At Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
Uttar Pradesh: 8 Arrested In Ayodhya For Alleged Gang-Rape Of College Student Employed At Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
Gyanvapi Is 'Vishwanath' Itself, Not A Mosque: CM Yogi Adityanath Sparks Political Reactions; Visuals Surface
Gyanvapi Is 'Vishwanath' Itself, Not A Mosque: CM Yogi Adityanath Sparks Political Reactions; Visuals Surface

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan BJP Incharge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal Labels Rahul Gandhi As 'Anti-India Toolkit'

Rajasthan BJP Incharge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal Labels Rahul Gandhi As 'Anti-India Toolkit'

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Setback As Senior Leaders Sukhvinder Mandi And Jai...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Setback As Senior Leaders Sukhvinder Mandi And Jai...

Uttar Pradesh: 8 Arrested In Ayodhya For Alleged Gang-Rape Of College Student Employed At Ram...

Uttar Pradesh: 8 Arrested In Ayodhya For Alleged Gang-Rape Of College Student Employed At Ram...

Gyanvapi Is 'Vishwanath' Itself, Not A Mosque: CM Yogi Adityanath Sparks Political Reactions;...

Gyanvapi Is 'Vishwanath' Itself, Not A Mosque: CM Yogi Adityanath Sparks Political Reactions;...

Andhra Stabbing VIDEO: Youth Attacks Student With Knife Inside Theatre Over Love Affair In Tirupati;...

Andhra Stabbing VIDEO: Youth Attacks Student With Knife Inside Theatre Over Love Affair In Tirupati;...