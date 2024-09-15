Rajasthan BJP Incharge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal Labels Rahul Gandhi As 'Anti-India Toolkit'

Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary of BJP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal | ANI

Jaipur: Making a harsh comment on the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the incharge of Rajasthan BJP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has termed him an anti-India toolkit.

A Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary of BJP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said that Rahul Gandhi is not an individual but an anti-India toolkit. Anti-national conspiracy is a part of his personality.

“Rahul Gandhi's thinking is all about demon India's prestige, create caste conflict in India, divide the country, tarnishing India's image at global front,” said Agarwal to the media in Jaipur on Saturday.

Targeting the Congress leader on his statement regarding reservation during his US visit, Agarwal said that in India, Rahul made false statements against BJP regarding reservation and in abroad he himself talked about ending reservation. What does he want to prove by making such statements?