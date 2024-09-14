'Nafrat Ki Dukaan Pe Mohabbat Ki...' PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi, Congress In Doda

Doda: Attacking the opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his slogan of 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said those running "nafrat ki dukaan" (shops of hate) are hiding behind the boards of "mohabbat ki dukaan" (shops of love).

Addressing a public meeting in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi attacked the Congress party, National Conference and People's Democratic Party and said that if their poll promises get implemented, the erstwhile state will go back to the days when schools were put on fire and stone-pelting was a daily affair.

Statement Of PM Modi

"Congress, PDP and NC want to restore Article 370. That would mean that the three families will once again snatch the reservation of the Pahadis. If their manifestos are implemented, the schools will once again be burnt, children will have stones in their hands, and there will be strikes. They talk about the Constitution. Ye nafrat ki dukaan pe mohabbat ki dukaan ka board laga kar ke ghumte hai," he said.

PM Modi Attacks Congress For Keeping Indian Constitution In Their Pockets

Attacking the opposition further for keeping the Constitution in their pockets, PM Modi said that they are doing so to hide their "misdeeds." He also slammed the opposition for depriving the Pahadi, SC, ST and OBC communities of reservation in the erstwhile state.

"These days they (the opposition) keep a book of the Constitution in their pockets. Why are they doing this? They are doing so to hide their misdeeds. They had disrespected the soul of the Constitution. Why were there two Constitutions here? Why were Pahadi, SC, ST, and OBC, deprived of reservation? After so many generations, the BJP government has granted them reservations. Today, there are many individuals who, for the first time, have received the right to vote. The Constitution of India grants everyone the right to vote. However, those who carried the Constitution in their pockets had deprived some of you of this right for 75 years," PM Modi added.

PM Modi's Response To Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks

Attacking the Congress party over recent remarks by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, PM Modi said, "What is the thinking and intention of the Congress? This also becomes clear from the words of its president. He comes here and says, 'If we got 20 seats more, all the BJP leaders, including Modi, would have been in jail'. Is this their agenda?"

PM Modi said that any resident of Jammu and Kashmir, regardless of his religion, region and cultural affiliation, is a "priority for the BJP government."

"I guarantee to safeguard your rights. It's only the BJP that can reinforce statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a large gathering in Doda, J&K.



He says "I will repay this love and blessings of yours by working twice and thrice as hard for you and the country. Together we will build a safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir and this is Modi's…

PM Modi Highlights The Work Done By The BJP Govt In The Union Territory

The Prime Minister highlighted the work done by the BJP-led government in the Union Territory and said that the central government is connecting the remote parts of Jammu and Kashmir by rail.

"People of Ramban district, Doda Kishtwar and Kashmir Valley can reach Delhi directly by train, we will fulfil this dream of yours. Very soon, the work of the railway line going from Delhi to Srinagar via Ramban will be completed. The station is ready and the trial has also started. Very soon, this part will also be connected to the whole country by rail. It is our resolve to provide better education and better treatment to the poorest of the poor families," PM Modi said.

"J-K is the state of the country where every family gets free treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs. J-K BJP has announced to provide free treatment up to Rs 7 lakh to every poor family...The eldest woman of the family has also announced to deposit Rs 18,000 every year in the bank account of the eldest woman of the family...Till now, the farmers of J-K were getting Rs 6,000 under PM Samman Nidhi. Now the BJP has announced to increase it to Rs. 10,000," he added.

He further mentioned that the BJP's J-K unit has announced the Pandit Premnath Dogra Rozgar Yojana, under which lakhs of new employment opportunities will be created.

"There was a time when the youth here were forced to go to other states of the country for better education. Today, be it medical college, AIIMS or IIT, the seats in Jammu and Kashmir have grown manifold. Now, our BJP J-K unit has announced the Pandit Premnath Dogra Rozgar Yojana. Under this, lakhs of new employment opportunities will be created here if a BJP government is formed in the state," the Prime Minister said.

Doda, J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "...There was a time when the youth here were forced to go to other states of the country for better education. Today, be it medical college, AIIMS or IIT, the seats in Jammu Kashmir have grown manifold. Now, our BJP J&K unit…

"The youth going to college here will also be given a travelling allowance. The BJP is going to make such a J-K that will be terror-free and will be a paradise for tourists. The BJP government at the centre is also strengthening connectivity here so that tourism can expand further and it becomes easier for you people to travel," he added.

Assurances Given By PM Modi

The Prime Minister Modi further assured that the Bharatiya Janata Party government will also provide full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He further said that the BJP's resolve and your support will make J-K peaceful, safe and prosperous.

"Therefore, on 18th September, you have to send all the BJP candidates to the Assembly by making them win by a huge majority," he urged the people to vote for BJP.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled for September 18, September 25, and October 1, with counting set for October 8. The Assembly elections are going to be held on 8 Assembly seats in three districts, Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, in the first phase, voting for which will be held on 18 September.