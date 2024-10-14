 Rajasthan SI Recruitment Paper Leak: Families Protest In Rajasthan Against Exam Cancellation
Over 800 candidates were selected in an exam conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and are currently undergoing training. However, 50 trainee sub-inspectors have been arrested in connection with an alleged paper leak.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
AI

Family members of candidates who were selected in the 2021 police sub-inspector recruitment exam held a protest at Shaheed Smarak on Sunday. They urged the government not to cancel the exam.

The decision to potentially cancel the exam lies with a six-member cabinet committee, following the arrest of several individuals, including trainee sub-inspectors, in connection with a paper leak scandal.

The protesters demanded that strict action be taken against those who used unfair means to pass the exam, but argued that cancelling the entire exam would be unfair to innocent candidates. They held banners and placards, chanted slogans against the cancellation, and requested a meeting with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, as reported by news agency PTI.

The family members emphasized that they should not suffer due to mistakes made by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), which conducted the exam, and the individuals involved in the alleged paper leak.

(With PTI Inputs)

