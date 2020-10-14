Manju Sharma, wife of famous Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas, appointed as member of Rajasthan Public Service Commission

Wife of famous Hindi poet and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas has been nominated as a member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday. Vishwas' wife Dr Manju Sharma belongs to Ajmer in Rajasthan. Others who have been nominated as members include Sangeeta Arya, wife of senior IAS Niranjan Arya, Babulal Katara and journalist Jaswant Rathi.

Outgoing Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh has also been appointed as the chairman of RPSC. Singh was relieved from his post as DGP on Wednesday itself. Talks of his being appointed to the coveted post had been doing the rounds ever since he had applied for voluntary retirement from service (VRS). Meanwhile, ML Lather has been given charge of DGP Rajasthan.

Screenshots of old posts of the poet making sarcastic comments on Rahul Gandhi have since surfaced on the microblogging site Twitter. It also needs to be mentioned that Vishwas had also contested an election against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in 2014. He had claimed that he would affect a massive upset.