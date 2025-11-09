 Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Hikes Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship; Opens New Academic Blocks In Tawang
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu inaugurated new academic and administrative blocks at a Tawang college and announced a major hike in the Dorjee Khandu merit scholarship—from Rs 35,000 to Rs 5 lakh for the top rankers. He emphasized education reforms under NEP 2020, committed to expanding infrastructure, faculty, and sports facilities, urging students to maintain discipline.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday announced a major enhancement of the Dorjee Khandu merit scholarship, while inaugurating the academic and administrative blocks at a college in Tawang.

The chief minister said the scholarship amount, instituted in memory of his father, has been increased from Rs 35,000, Rs 23,000, and Rs 15,000 for the first, second, and third positions respectively, to Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh from the current academic year.

"This is our way of encouraging academic excellence and honouring the legacy of Karamveer Dorjee Khandu," he said.

Khandu lauded the Dorjee Khandu government college for its exceptional growth since its establishment in 2016 with a temporary structure, and commended Principal Dr Yeshi Gyetsen and the faculty for transforming the institution into one of the state's most disciplined and result-oriented colleges, an official statement said here.

"With this new infrastructure, we take another firm step towards nurturing the next generation of thinkers, leaders, and change-makers from the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu said, dedicating the newly inaugurated blocks to the students and faculty.

Highlighting the state's commitment to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh is implementing the reforms in letter and spirit to ensure access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability in education.

He informed that all educational institutions in the state are being strengthened under this framework.

Responding to a memorandum from the college principal, the chief minister announced that the process for sanctioning additional faculty and ministerial staff is already underway.

He also directed the Tawang deputy commissioner to coordinate with the principal on the procurement of furniture, boundary demarcation, and issuance of a land allotment certificate, assuring funds for the construction of a boundary wall.

Recognising the importance of sports, Khandu proposed developing a dedicated playground for the college near the Tawang Stadium, suggesting the repurposing of old structures in the vicinity. He assured that more infrastructure will be developed in a phased manner.

Urging students to maintain discipline, Khandu said, "Discipline is the foundation of success. I urge all students to carry this value with you beyond this campus and throughout your professional journey." He also expressed pride over the college's academic record, noting that it has maintained over 95 per cent pass percentage, with 100 per cent results in the last two academic sessions.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Advisor (education) Mutchu Mithi, MLAs Phurpa Tsering, Tsering Lhamu, and Namgey Tsering, along with Education commissioner Amjad Tak.

