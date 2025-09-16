 Rajasthan Governor Accepts Resignation Of RPSC Member Manju Sharma After Court Remarks In Sub-Inspector Paper Leak Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan Governor Accepts Resignation Of RPSC Member Manju Sharma After Court Remarks In Sub-Inspector Paper Leak Case

Rajasthan Governor Accepts Resignation Of RPSC Member Manju Sharma After Court Remarks In Sub-Inspector Paper Leak Case

Sharma submitted her resignation two weeks ago following the Rajasthan High Court's scathing remarks in the 2021 Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment paper leak case. The Raj Bhavan issued an official statement confirming the acceptance on Monday.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Manju Sharma | X @JaikyYadav16

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, on Monday, accepted the resignation of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Manju Sharma.

Sharma submitted her resignation two weeks ago following the Rajasthan High Court's scathing remarks in the 2021 Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment paper leak case.

The Raj Bhavan issued an official statement confirming the acceptance on Monday.

The single bench of the High Court, while hearing matters related to the SI recruitment exam, had raised questions about the role of RPSC members.

FPJ Shorts
Alaya F Criticised For Intense '75 Hard' Challenge: Netizens Say, 'Very Unrealistic & Unhealthy Standards For Followers'
Alaya F Criticised For Intense '75 Hard' Challenge: Netizens Say, 'Very Unrealistic & Unhealthy Standards For Followers'
'Gareeb BCCI': Fans Upset Over Non-Streaming Of India-A vs Australia-A Match Featuring Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna
'Gareeb BCCI': Fans Upset Over Non-Streaming Of India-A vs Australia-A Match Featuring Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna
Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Derogatory Remarks Against India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Post Pakistan Match; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Derogatory Remarks Against India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Post Pakistan Match; Video
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 59 Manager/ Deputy Manager Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 59 Manager/ Deputy Manager Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here
Read Also
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Interest-Free Loans For Students And Extended Repayment Under...
article-image

The court noted that accused Ramuram Raika had allegedly met RPSC's Chairman Sanjay Shrotriya, Acting Chairman Jaswant Rathi, and RPSC members Sangeeta Arya, Manju Sharma and Babulal Katara to secure favorable results for his children.

According to the court, Raika's daughter was even recommended for passing the interview after her photo was shown in advance.

Two days after the court's observation, Manju Sharma tendered her resignation to the Governor.

In her resignation, Sharma wrote: "I have spent my entire professional and personal life working with transparency and honesty. Due to the controversy that arose in a recruitment process, my personal reputation and the dignity of the Commission have been affected. No case or investigation is pending against me, nor have I ever been an accused. Yet, upholding the dignity and transparency of the Commission, I am voluntarily resigning."

Read Also
Uttarakhand: 200 Students Rescued From Waterlogged Institute In Dehradun; Videos Surface
article-image

About Manju Sharma's Tenure At RPSC

Manju Sharma was appointed as an RPSC member during the Congress government's tenure in October 2020.

Her six-year term was to continue until October 14, 2026, but she has stepped down 13 months before completion.

The resignation, accepted amid a series of controversies and ongoing investigations, has further deepened the vacancy crisis in the state's top recruitment body as with this development, six of the 10 member posts in RPSC are now lying vacant, leaving only four members apart from the Chairman.

Another RPSC member, Babulal Katara, was suspended earlier in the 2021 SI recruitment paper leak case, and the proposal for his dismissal is still pending.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: Indian Air Force Expected To Announce By End Of September At afcat.cdac.in;...

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: Indian Air Force Expected To Announce By End Of September At afcat.cdac.in;...

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Directs UP Education Dept To Seek Review Of SC Order On TET For...

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Directs UP Education Dept To Seek Review Of SC Order On TET For...

Little Girl’s Dance To ‘Jutti Meri’ In Classroom Wins The Internet; Video Goes Viral

Little Girl’s Dance To ‘Jutti Meri’ In Classroom Wins The Internet; Video Goes Viral

IIT Kharagpur To Teach Bachelor of Science Courses In AI & Data Science In Bengali

IIT Kharagpur To Teach Bachelor of Science Courses In AI & Data Science In Bengali

Rajasthan Governor Accepts Resignation Of RPSC Member Manju Sharma After Court Remarks In...

Rajasthan Governor Accepts Resignation Of RPSC Member Manju Sharma After Court Remarks In...